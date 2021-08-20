DBS Bank Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Los Angeles!

Marks the first time that DBS has featured on the Best Places to Work LA list

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ). This marks the first time that DBS has featured on the list, now in its 14 th edition.

The Best Places to Work program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group. The survey and awards program are designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best employers in Los Angeles, with companies evaluated on their policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics and employee experience.

On being named to the list, Tom McCabe, DBS USA CEO, said, "We are honored to be named to LABJ's Best Places to Work list and are grateful to our staff and partners for helping us to achieve this recognition. Our collective goal at DBS is to enrich lives, transform businesses, and create a lasting difference in our communities. We strive to create a joyful culture where people are respected, energized, and can continually grow both personally and professionally."

In addition to featuring on the BPTW LA list, DBS was also recently named the world's Most Innovative in Digital Banking by Financial Times publication, The Banker. The Banker noted in its citation that DBS is renowned for being ahead of its peers in adopting emerging technologies that are reshaping the banking industry.

In 2020, DBS was named 'Best Bank in the World' by Global Finance for the second time, having first won the award in 2018. The 2020 win followed similar honors from Euromoney (World's Best Bank 2019) and The Banker (Global Bank of the Year 2018), marking three years in a row that the bank received a global best bank accolade.

The full BPTW LA rankings were revealed at a special event on August 4, 2021, and will be published in the August 9, 2021, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com.

About DBSDBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognized for its global leadership, DBS has been named " World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, " Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker and " Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named " World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's " Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the " Safest Bank in Asia " award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

SOURCE DBS Bank