Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Becomes 79th President Of The United States Conference Of Mayors

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was elected as the 79th President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) during a session of the Conference's Executive Committee. Mayor Whaley will succeed outgoing USCM President Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez was also elected USCM Vice President, and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve was elected USCM Second Vice President.

"Today, Nan Whaley becomes America's Mayor," said USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran. "A tireless champion for the health and vitality of city economies, Mayor Whaley has long fought not just for the residents of Dayton, but for working families across the country. As we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, Americans are looking to mayors to meet the challenges still facing us. We welcome her bold leadership at this pivotal, and defining, moment in American cities and our nation's history."

"We are in the middle of a transformational era for our country, and I am humbled by the opportunity to work more closely with our nation's mayors in this new capacity to make a real difference in the lives of our residents," said USCM President Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. "I am committed to working with federal and local leaders to ensure efficient implementation of the American Rescue Plan and passage of the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan to spur economic recovery in our cities. At the same time, we must advance decisive action on common sense gun legislation that protects all of our residents from the growing number of senseless acts of gun violence. We can and must do both, and there is no better time than right now to meet this moment by creating a more safe and equitable future that is available to all of us, not just some of us."

During today's Executive Committee session, Mayor Whaley delivered brief remarks highlighting the priorities for her presidency. Her remarks can be viewed here.

The USCM Executive Committee also voted in newly elected leadership, which is as follows:

New USCM Trustees:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Mayor Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

Mayor Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Mayor Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

New USCM Advisory Board Members:

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Mayor Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer

Mayor Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

Mayor Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones

Mayor Tishaura Jones San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

Mayor Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn

Mayor Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins

Mayor Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer

Mayor Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dayton-mayor-nan-whaley-becomes-79th-president-of-the-united-states-conference-of-mayors-301311103.html

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors