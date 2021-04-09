Day & Night Solar To Become NECA Premier Partner

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) has entered into a three-year agreement with Day & Night Solar, a turnkey solar solution provider for commercial and residential construction, to join NECA's Premier Partner program, effective immediately. This industry-leading program connects NECA members to the leading companies in the electrical construction industry.

NECA Premier Partners showcase their brands, products and services to the electrical construction industry through hundreds of NECA events, publications and digital platforms year-round, including the annual NECA Convention and Trade Show, the electrical construction industry's premier event.

Day & Night Solar successfully competes in the Solar PV Industry through cooperation with NECA member contractors and understands what it takes to provide a winning combination for turnkey Solar PV developments.

"Day & Night Solar realizes to be effective and successful in driving large volumes of 'profitable' projects to our contractors; we must arm contractors and ourselves with every market advantage," said Bob Eaton, Managing Partner.

"Our vision at NECA is to empower lives and communities, and part of that is to connect our members with the resources that can help them seize growing markets, tackle new projects, and ultimately increase their market share," said David Long, NECA CEO. "Day & Night Solar is a driving force in the growth of solar projects in construction, and we are thrilled to welcome them on as a NECA Premier Partner, bringing their industry-leading knowledge base directly to NECA contractors."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATIONNECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT DAY & NIGHT SOLARThe focus of Day & Night Solar (DNS) is based in the Renewable Energy Sector; specifically, "Photovoltaic" and helping to drive member contractors to a larger market-share in the Solar PV industry. The combination of key products with best-in-class pricing provides measurable results and delivers a truly sustainable "competitive market advantage" for member contractors. For more information go to www.dayandnightsolar.com.

