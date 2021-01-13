Daxko Expands Integrated Payments & Billing Solutions For The Health, Fitness, And Wellness Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko announced today the expansion of its integrated payments and full service billing offering, Gains Pro , to serve all types of organizations in the health, fitness, and wellness industry from boutique gyms, to fitness clubs, and nonprofits like YMCAs and JCCs.

The Way to Paid, Gains is a suite of payment processing and full service billing solutions to help organizations grow revenue, increase security, and maintain positive member relationships.

Leveraging more than 30 years of experience managing electronic payments and member billing activities for the industry, Gains is powered by integrated technology and a team of dedicated payments professionals. Gains is fully integrated with Daxko's member management platforms including Club Automation, CSI Spectrum, Zen Planner, and Daxko Operations.

"2020 has revealed how important it is for owners and operators to have a simple and secure way to maintain cash flow," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "Gains helps streamline this process so our customers can retain revenue, save time, and decrease uncomfortable interactions with members about billing."

"Payments is a diverse and complex world," says Matt Popinski, Daxko's Senior Vice President of Payments. "That's why we built a state-of-the-art integrated payments solution for our software platforms that delivers an intuitive user experience backed by a team of payments experts." These solutions include an exclusive proactive card account updater to prevent payment declines, next day funding options to keep cash flowing, and intelligent billing services - all PCI compliant solutions to protect businesses from fraud and theft.

To learn more about the simple, secure, and fast way for your business to get paid, visit gainspro.com

About Gains Pro

Gains is an integrated payment processing and billing solution that increases revenue, provides crystal-clear insight into your business, and aids member relations--all with your end growth in mind. Gains is the simple, fast, and secure Way to Paid. Gains is a proud member of the Daxko family of brands that works to power health and wellness throughout the world.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services, and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers- enterprise, health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140 countries, nearly 16,000 facilities, and over 17 million members. To learn more visit daxko.com

