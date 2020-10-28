Dawna Campbell, Mind Whisperer: 3 Gifts For Beating Holiday Stress

BIGFORK, Mont., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The holiday season is the season to be giving. The problem is people are always over giving," said Dawna Campbell, the Mind Whisperer. "People give of their time, money, and energy especially during the holidays, which causes extreme stress. However, in order to give, receiving is in order. This season, give some gifts of receiving Holiday Cheer!"

Give the gift of nurturing. This is a time to recharge, replenish, and revitalize from the day. Nurturing allows the mind to relax and to release extra electro-magnetic frequencies received from electronic devices restoring the body back to balance. Some ideas could be fifteen-minute walk outside gathering fresh air, a long overdue massage, or perhaps a luxury bath. The benefits? For every 15 minutes of physical movement the body will burn approximately 20 carbs, releasing endorphins and eliminating potential excess stress weight gain through-out the holidays. A good deep tissue massage will give the lymphatic system a complete workout releasing built up of stressful toxins from all the holiday cheers consumed. Water from a bath will recharge and replenish the energy field. Water and blood are both negatively charged ions and two negatives equals a positive, a win/win melting away the stress. The positive side to nurturing is giving time to replenish through receiving and then there is more to give.

Give a real gift. Giving a real gift doesn't need to be extravagant but something that has been desired. A real gift, regardless of the cost, is also permission to receive. When giving and receiving, money is used as an exchange for feelings of worthiness, appreciation and feeling valued through the gift giving. A positive energy flows and an uplifted mood is created when this happens and is reciprocated. When appreciation is felt, others appreciate. Feeling appreciated, the stress is gone and having more to give happens naturally. The bonus? Giving a real gift allows everyone to receive. How many times has a gift been received and someone said, "Oh, you shouldn't have?" This is a denial of the abundance and a lack of appreciation. Have gratitude and gracefulness for others recognizing and appreciating for all the hard work through-out the holiday season.

Give the gift of happiness. Before committing to new projects, children's activities, or extra-curricular events, complete a mental happiness check in. See if what is being asked will bring happiness on the inside. Happiness is an inside job after all. Each person is responsible for how they choose to feel happiness and this is not the responsibility of the other person. Everybody has his or her own unique ability to respond and the happiness will be different for each person. The mistake happens when trading occurs for others to be happy. People believe that if they can make another person happy then they themselves will also be happy. This is not always true. Another person cannot be in control of how someone else feels or the thoughts they have producing the feelings they choose. Before giving more energy, take a few moments and check the internal happiness meter and see if the gift of happiness is experienced in exchange. Happiness is a natural energy antidote to stress. Once the happiness happens internally, the gift of happiness can be shared with others.

About Dawna Campbell Dawna Campbell ~ Considered a Mind Whisperer, Dawna combines her past knowledge, wisdom, and experience to assist you in creating and restoring a life of happiness, prosperity, and love with Thought Form Energy Healing.

With over 25 combined years of professional experience, Dawna is completing her book, "Become Financially Fit," bridging together the financial world, the energy body, and the soul's essence. She travels as a motivational speaker sharing her techniques during interactive workshops and maintains an international private practice. Her personal Heart Centered Healing philosophy is to create a world that is a better place for all to live. dawnacampbell.com

