Today Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report announced that Dawn's newest form, Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, has won a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award for bringing together water savings and superior performance.

Dawn Powerwash is the recipient of a 2021 Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Award for its unique water and energy saving design. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Awards recognize 'brands that are producing, packaging and shipping products in much smarter ways.' The Good Housekeeping Institute experts and a set of external sustainability professionals evaluated nearly 200 products to determine this year's Sustainable Innovation Award winners. Dawn Powerwash was selected because of its unique design, which uses spray-activated suds to eliminate the need for water when hand washing dishes until the final rinse - cutting the amount of water used by up to 50%*.

"Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray was an innovation we were excited about from the minute we saw it," says Carolyn Forte, Director of Good Housekeeping's Home Appliances and Cleaning Products Lab. "In our tests, it cut grime quickly on everything from a greasy skillet to a charred stainless steel grill grate. Plus, it's neat and easy to use, ends messy soaking and helps save water - all factors that helped it earn our Good Housekeeping Seal."

Another attribute contributing to the product's selection was its design as a refill model, with a reusable sprayer that disconnects from a recyclable bottle and can be easily attached to a 16 oz. refill. This design allows consumers to make a one-time purchase of a 'Starter Kit' with a sprayer and bottle, and then buy a refill in one of four options: Fresh, Apple, Citrus and Free and Clear.

In addition to washing dishes, Dawn Powerwash can be used to clean sinks and hard surfaces, including stainless steel, light and dark granite, porcelain enamel, Corian solid surface and quartz.

For more information, visit https://dawn-dish.com/en-us/products/dawn-powerwash-dish-spray.

*When used as instructed, compared to the water used when running the tap continually to hand wash dishes.

