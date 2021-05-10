DaVita To Further Elevate Its Home Dialysis Care Experience With New Baxter Technology

DENVER, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care today announced the expansion of its home kidney care program to include the HomeChoice Claria Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) system enabled by Sharesource remote patient monitoring from Baxter International Inc., a global innovator in renal care. This new technology further enhances DaVita's home dialysis program and is another important step forward to enable more patients to choose to treat their kidney failure at home. 1

"With more than two decades of experience as the leading home dialysis provider, we know consistent communication between patients and care teams is crucial for building trust and confidence," said Dr. Martin Schreiber, chief medical officer for DaVita home modalities. "HomeChoice Claria bolsters connectivity between our care teams and patients, ultimately making their lives a little easier, which is what we aim to do in our home program."

For many patients with kidney failure, choosing a home dialysis treatment option may provide a better quality of life. Peritoneal dialysis (PD), the most popular at-home dialysis treatment, is a needle-free option that replicates natural kidney function. HomeChoice Claria combines simplified APD with remote patient monitoring — creating a two-way, digital communication stream between patients and their care teams. The system represents the innovation in HomeChoice, the world's most widely prescribed APD cycler.

As one of the first U.S. dialysis providers to use HomeChoice Claria, DaVita is already using the technology with more than 250 patients across the U.S. The system is complemented by DaVita's robust connective suite of technologies with platforms like telehealth and home remote monitoring, which enable patients to experience the support, confidence, and care of in-center treatment, all at the comfort of home.

HomeChoice Claria was designed with the patient's experience in mind, prioritizing straightforward training and usage with efficient set-up and disconnection steps. The system features Baxter's Sharesource remote patient management platform, which facilitates on-demand access to precise patient data, further enhancing the ability of care teams to proactively manage patient care and make timely therapy decisions.

"It's critical for health care providers to have visibility into accurate adherence and therapy data," said Maggie Gellens, M.D., nephrologist and senior medical director at Baxter. "Having more patients on Sharesource-enabled systems can help clinicians respond swiftly to potential problems and reduce the need for extra visits to the clinic."

Offering a convenient, connected and confident experience for patients is at the core of DaVita's home dialysis program. As a pioneer in the kidney care community, DaVita offers a range of innovative solutions to support patients' needs at every stage and setting in their care journey, ensuring seamless continuity of care through life's changes. By coupling comprehensive patient education platforms with personalized care plans, DaVita empowers patients' efforts to remain healthy and on their modality of choice, where they're able to lead their best possible lives.

More information about how DaVita is transforming care for patients treating at home is available at DaVita.com/Home.

About DaVita Inc.DaVita (DVA) - Get Report is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of March 31, 2021, DaVita served 202,600 patients at 2,827 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 323 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Rx Only. For safe and proper use of this device, refer to the full Instructions for Use.

The Homechoice Claria APD system is intended for automatic control of dialysis solution exchanges in the treatment of pediatric and adult renal failure patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis in the home healthcare environment, including comparable use in professional healthcare facilities.

Baxter, Homechoice Clariaand Sharesourceare registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

Media Contact:Halie Peddle halie.peddle@davita.com303-550-6349

1 Modality selections and decisions related to a patient's care are always made by the attending nephrologist and patient and provided pursuant to a physician's order.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-to-further-elevate-its-home-dialysis-care-experience-with-new-baxter-technology-301287093.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care