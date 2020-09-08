DaVita Announces Shawn Guertin Will Join Its Board Of Directors

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors appointed a new independent director, Mr. Shawn Guertin, to join the Board, effective Sept. 15.

Mr. Guertin joins the Board with nearly 35 years of health care experience. Most recently, Mr. Guertin spent eight years at Aetna, Inc., where he served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief enterprise risk officer during a period of significant growth driven by acquisitions and expansion into government programs, leading to Aetna's eventual merger into CVS Health. At Aetna, Mr. Guertin was a key member of the executive leadership team driving the overall strategic direction of the enterprise and leading the development of the financial strategy to help grow the company into a multifaceted, dynamic health care organization.

"We are thrilled to have Shawn's deep health care and managed care experience as part of our Board to help us continue to develop and execute on our strategy to transform kidney care," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. "He adds to our deep bench of financial and operational strength."

"The expertise Shawn has cultivated throughout his career and, most recently at Aetna and CVS Health, will help DaVita continue to grow and lead within the larger health care community," said Pam Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. Board of Directors.

Mr. Guertin started his career as an actuary for The Travelers, where he held a number of roles over 11 years, eventually becoming part of the leadership of its group health business that was acquired by UnitedHealthcare. After working for UnitedHealthcare, Guertin joined Coventry Health Care, where he spent 12 years, including serving as chief actuary and chief financial officer.

"DaVita's commitment to its patients, teammates, partners and to true transformation in health care was part of the inspiration to join this team," said Mr. Guertin. "I am excited to share my perspectives on managed care, capital planning and strategic direction as DaVita executes on its innovative strategy."

Mr. Guertin will serve on DaVita's audit committee. He also holds a position on the TriNet Board of Directors.

With the addition of Mr. Guertin, the DaVita Board is comprised of ten highly qualified directors, with 40% racial/ethnic and 40% gender diversity.

To learn more about DaVita and its Board of Directors, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc. DaVita Inc. (DVA) - Get Report is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,795 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States and operated 287 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About .

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

