Davis Announces Bid For Lieutenant Governor Of Virginia In 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia State Delegate Glenn Davis announced his intentions to seek election in 2021 for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Delegate Glenn Davis has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014 representing the people of Virginia Beach and has always worked to make Virginia a better place for everyone to live, work and raise families. Davis is focused on restoring civility and respect to the political process and leading with common-sense solutions that put Virginia first and get results. Glenn has a strong record of creating jobs in Hampton Roads and across the Commonwealth. As a businessman, Glenn understands the importance of supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and growing our economy.

Davis stated, "This isn't the time for pointless politics. COVID-19 has delivered a heavy blow that is affecting all of us. We must protect our health and safety, replace lost jobs, and ensure all children across Virginia receive the education they need. I am running for Lieutenant Governor because it is time to put Virginians first and get results. I will lead to unite Virginians, provide serious, common-sense leadership, and get Virginia back on track."

