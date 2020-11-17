DaVinci Lock Surpasses Milestone Of 500 Self-storage Companies On The Platform, Releases New Enhancements

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of the 3rd quarter, the DaVinci Lock system surpassed the milestone of 500 self-storage companies using the platform.

The DaVinci Lock is a controlled access system that provides a self-service pathway for a renter to remove an overlock once their delinquent payment is made.

The system is also used to secure vacant units and automatically provides the unlock combination code to the renter when the customer rents a unit.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated sales of the DaVinci Lock system as self-storage companies recognized it as a leading solution for contactless controlled access.

The DaVinci Lock system is also proud to announce that starting on November 16th, it released an enhancement for Sitelink clients whereby the unlock combination codes will be automatically texted to their renters when both delinquent payments are made and when a new or existing customer rents a new unit. This feature will be released for additional management software platform in the near future.

