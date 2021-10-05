CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is excited about their long-term growth strategy in Texas and their expansion into Frisco.

CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB) - Get CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Report, is excited about their long-term growth strategy in Texas and their expansion into Frisco. The Bank's expansion in Frisco, Texas last year reinforced the state's strategic importance to the company's long-term growth and success. David Williams was appointed to lead the Bank's growth efforts in Frisco, Texas as the Market President, after successfully serving as the Dallas Bank Market President for the past four years.

David Williams President, Frisco CrossFirst Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are extremely fortunate to have executive leadership talent like David in our Texas market," said Steve Peterson, Chief Banking Officer of CrossFirst Bank. "David brings unique skills and experience to his role in Frisco, with an innate ability to lead and grow business and provide extraordinary service to clients."

As the Frisco Bank Market President, Williams will draw on his extensive experience and expertise to build the bank's presence, develop the internal team and execute on the Bank's strategic growth plan.

"It was an honor to build CrossFirst Bank's presence in Dallas alongside a team of highly-experienced Bankers," said Williams. "I am excited to build upon that momentum in Frisco by sharing the CrossFirst story and recruiting top talent."

Williams has already made key hires in Frisco, including Clinton Coe and Brett Stewart, both experienced Commercial Bankers, each with over 15 years of industry experience in the Plano, McKinney, and Frisco markets, along with Sylvia Andrade, a 20-year industry veteran in Treasury Management Sales and Service.

Williams has spent his entire career in banking and financial services. Previous positions include roles with PlainsCapital Bank, JP Morgan Chase Bank and Wells Fargo. David is a graduate of Texas A&M University and serves on the Advisory Board for the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M. He has also been a member of the Urban Land Institute, National Association of Industrial and Office Parks, International Council of Shopping Centers and the Real Estate Council.

"As we look at opportunities across the CrossFirst footprint, the Texas market continues to be a focus for us," said President & CEO of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., Mike Maddox. "With an already strong and diversified customer base, we are well positioned for even greater growth going forward."

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

