David Swift Appointed To The Los Angeles County Superior Court By Governor Newsom

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump ("KWIKA") Partner David Swift, has been selected by Governor Gavin Newsom to serve as a Judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Swift will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Elizabeth A. White.

"Being a judge has been a lifelong goal of mine, and it is a tremendous honor to have been appointed," said Swift. "While I am thrilled to take on this new challenge, it is bittersweet to leave a great law firm that has been integral to my development as a lawyer. I am very grateful for all of the support and guidance I have received over the years, and for having had the opportunity to work with so many skilled attorneys," he adds.

A seasoned business and entertainment litigator, Swift has practiced at KWIKA since 2008. Before joining KWIKA, Swift served as a law clerk to the Honorable Cynthia Holcomb Hall in the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and practiced civil litigation at Munger Tolles and Olson. In 2013, Swift was named by Variety as one of " Hollywood's New Leaders." Recently, Swift represented a class of 109 shareholders in a securities class action against Ambry Genetics that settled for $8,750,000 - meaning each class member received, on average, over $55,000 after fees and costs. In 2018, Swift obtained a $34.5 million verdict following a five-week bench trial involving business fraud claims related to an agreement to sell real property in Iran.

"Throughout his career, David has time and again demonstrated the intellect, industriousness, personality, and humanity to make a great judge, and we were fortunate to have had the pleasure of working with David for such a long time," says KWIKA Managing Partner Larry Iser on behalf of the firm. "We are delighted that David has chosen public service for the next phase of his career, and we look forward to watching him develop on the bench as he serves the people of Los Angeles County with fairness, compassion, and integrity."

Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump represents a wide variety of well-known business and entertainment industry clients in courtrooms and conference rooms around the country.

