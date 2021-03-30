David's Bridal Launches Exclusive Shoe Collaboration With Steve Madden

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, and Steve Madden, the renowned footwear, accessories and apparel brand, have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind shoe collaboration. This exclusive collection will be available at select David's Bridal retail stores as well as on DavidsBridal.com beginning today.

Steve Madden is notoriously celebrated as one of the most iconic brands in footwear. The inspiration behind the collection was to combine Steve Madden's on-trend designs and unrivaled craftsmanship with David's Bridal's brand presence allowing the modern bride to express her true individuality. Handcrafted in luxe materials and crystal embellishments, the collection perfectly complements David's Bridal's exclusive industry-leading color assortment. Always ready to make a statement, the Steve Madden x DB line mixes fashion with romance for the customer looking to elevate their look. Starting at $69.99, the collection boasts that wear-again feel for all occasions. With an assortment of colors and styles including pumps, wedges, and heels, this exclusive show-stopping collection has a shoe for every bride.

"We were so excited to team up with Steve Madden to bring this collection to life. The authenticity and individuality that Steve Madden's designs offer aligns perfectly with our brand ethos," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "We set out to provide our brides with on-trend pieces that make her feel beautiful, special and truly herself. This exclusive Steve Madden x David's Bridal collection accomplishes exactly that and more!"

The Steve Madden collection is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's merchandise collaborations and expanding partnerships portfolio. Along with The Black Tux, Betsey Johnson, Blue Nile, Bride Brite, Wine Society, Sandals Resort, HitchSwitch and more, this latest collaboration speaks to David's Bridal's continued drive to diversify their product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's bride. The bridal retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their exclusive partnership with The Black Tux, their added payment solution through Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, sunglasses, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men's and women's boots, fashion sneakers, slippers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com.

