David P. Meyer, Matthew R. Wilson & Michael J. Boyle Named To 2021 Super Lawyers

Investment Loss and Class Action Attorneys David P. Meyer, Matthew R. Wilson, and Michael J. Boyle of the Ohio-based law firm Meyer Wilson have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers Magazine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Wilson, a Columbus-based law firm recognized nationally for its work representing victims of investment misconduct and plaintiffs in high-profile consumer class actions and mass torts, has had three of its attorneys named to the latest edition of Super Lawyers.

Founding Principal David P. Meyer, Principal Matthew R. Wilson, and Attorney Michael J. Boyle were all once again selected to the prestigious Super Lawyers list, the publication's top honor reserved for attorneys who have exemplified the highest standards of professional success.

Attorney David P. Meyer was also selected for additional distinction in the 2021 Top 50 Columbus Super Lawyers list. Meyer was previously named to the Top 50 list in 2012, 2013, and 2017, as well as the Top 100 list in 2012 and 2013.

David P. Meyer was named to Super Lawyers 2021 in Securities Litigation and Class Action / Mass Torts, and received an additional selection to the Top 50 Columbus Super Lawyers list. This is the 15 th year Meyer has been recognized by Super Lawyers, including his four years of recognition among the list of Rising Stars and continued inclusion in the Super Lawyers list since 2011. Meyer's latest selection comes shortly after assuming his role as President of the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association (PIABA) and his recognition as a 2021 Lawyer of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America.

was named to 2021 in Securities Litigation and Class Action / Mass Torts, and received an additional selection to the Top 50 Columbus list. This is the 15 th year Meyer has been recognized by including his four years of recognition among the list of Rising Stars and continued inclusion in the list since 2011. Meyer's latest selection comes shortly after assuming his role as President of the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association (PIABA) and his recognition as a 2021 Lawyer of the Year by Matthew R. Wilson was selected to the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers in the areas of Class Action / Mass Torts, Consumer Law, and Securities Litigation. As the lead attorney for Meyer Wilson's Class Action practice, Wilson has been named to Super Lawyers each year since 2015 and the list of Rising Stars from 2011-2014. Along with Partner David Meyer, Wilson was recognized in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

was selected to the 2021 edition of in the areas of Class Action / Mass Torts, Consumer Law, and Securities Litigation. As the lead attorney for Class Action practice, Wilson has been named to each year since 2015 and the list of Rising Stars from 2011-2014. Along with Partner David Meyer, Wilson was recognized in the 2021 edition of Michael J. Boyle earned his second consecutive selection to the Super Lawyers list for his work in Class Action / Mass Torts. He was previously named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars from 2015-2018. Boyle helps prosecute Meyer Wilson's class action cases on behalf of consumers and represents wronged investors in FINRA arbitrations.

Years of recognition in the prestigious Super Lawyers list speaks volumes about the professional success attorneys have earned, as well as the respect they have cultivated among their peers. Given Super Lawyers stringent selection process, no more than 5% of practicing attorneys make the final list.

Led by award-winning attorneys, Meyer Wilson has earned a reputation as one of the nation's most successful investment loss and consumer class action law firms. In addition to recovering hundreds of millions for clients, the firm has spearheaded high-profile cases against some of the largest and most powerful institutions in the country and has secured record results, including a $261 million class action verdict against Prudential Securities - believed to be the largest jury verdict in Ohio history.

For more information about Meyer Wilson, visit www.investorclaims.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-p-meyer-matthew-r-wilson--michael-j-boyle-named-to-2021-super-lawyers-301188703.html

SOURCE Meyer Wilson