FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL) the leading core platform for life, accident and health insurance globally, today announces the appointment of David Nicolai as Senior Vice President of Sales.

David Nicolai, Senior Vice President for Sales North America, FINEOS (Photo: Business Wire)

David brings over 25 years of experience within the life, accident and health technology industry. He has the proven ability and track record to win, grow and retain customers to accelerate the FINEOS growth strategy.

"We welcome David's return to the FINEOS team. One of David's essential strengths lies within his ability to build meaningful relationships with insurers because he understands the technology and business challenges so well," said Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS. "Today's life, accident and health carriers require a purpose-built, end-to-end industry platform. The FINEOS Platform enables carriers to deliver an excellent customer experience, while empowering them to provide risk-based products that are integrated with service offerings including non-traditional offerings, such as Integrated Disability and Absence Management (IDAM). Our commitment to the Employee Benefits industry requires experienced executives like David who have a proven background in our industry with a strong understanding of the market needs today and into the future."

"I'm excited to rejoin FINEOS as I firmly believe it is one of the few companies that truly understands the life, accident and health market and thus can provide the enterprise software and services that enable our clients to succeed. The investment to build the FINEOS Platform and the recent acquisition of Limelight Health and Spraoi, which add unparalleled New Business & Underwriting and Machine Learning capabilities to the FINEOS Platform, is really a game changer in the industry. I look forward to leading the North American Sales team and working with insurers to drive their business forward," said Nicolai.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides core capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite, an end-to-end core administration suite. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

