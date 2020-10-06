SPRING, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David M. Way, OD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as the Founder & Optometrist at Spring Klein Vision Center.

Located in the greater Houston area at 6603 Farm to Market 2920, Spring Klein Vision Center is dedicated to providing quality, expert eye care services to all ages. Services include eye exams, specialty contacts, and treatment for a variety of eye diseases, including macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. Dr. Way accepts all vision and medical insurances.

As an advocate for his patients, Dr. Way enjoys working closely with them to educate on eye health. He especially enjoys working with children, managing complex contact lens fitting, and co-managing eye surgeries, including cataracts and Lasik. In addition to his role at his practice, he intermittently lectures to students and other doctors about how to manage a successful practice.

An academic scholar, Dr. Way completed his undergraduate studies at the University of St Thomas in downtown Houston, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Biology and graduated Summa Cum Laude. Following this, he earned his Optometric Doctorate at the University Of Houston College Of Optometry. Excelling in both class and clinic, he graduated fourth in his class and received letters of excellence for his clinical skills during every semester.

To stay up-to-date with the latest industry developments, Dr. Way maintains active affiliations with

professional organizations. He serves as a member of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association, and a diplomat of the American Board of Optometry. In light of his accomplishments, in February 2015, Dr. Way received the "Young Optometrist of the Year" Award from the Texas Optometric Association. He also recently completed a special certification from the Northeastern State University College of Optometry in providing both minor surgical treatments and laser treatments for eye diseases.

A noted humanitarian, Dr. Way established a program where he works with Klein ISD nurses to provide free eye care and glasses to students in need. This KISD Vision Outreach program provides up to 100 free eye exams and glasses to Klein students each year. In addition to the outreach program, Dr. Way has partnered with the Essilor Vision Foundation to orchestrate a multi-day event at several Klein elementary schools to provide free eye care and glasses to over 225 students on campus. In recognition of this achievement, Dr. Way was awarded the Friend of Freedom Award from Klein ISD.

Dr. Way also travels abroad yearly to provide free eye exams and glasses to the poverty-stricken children in Honduras, India, and South Africa. In his free time, Dr. Way enjoys waterskiing, fishing, hunting, target/skeet shooting, and spending time with his family: wife Sharon, triplet daughters Sydney, Morgan, and Natalie, and son Aidan. For more information, please visit https://www.springkleinvision.com

