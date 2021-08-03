Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, has appointed David Karlander as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Karlander will lead all aspects of commercialization, including sales, marketing and reimbursement, and will report to Biocept President and CEO Michael Nall.

David Karlander, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Biocept. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Dave's breadth of experience across diagnostic technologies and commercial functions makes him an excellent fit for Biocept," said Nall. "As we advance our core oncology business, particularly with the commercialization of our neuro-oncology assay CNSide™, Dave's expertise will help us to achieve our commercial goals and support our strategic initiatives. We are pleased to welcome Dave to Biocept."

Karlander brings extensive healthcare and oncology industry experience, successfully building and managing major brands in diagnostics, devices and pharmaceuticals throughout all stages of commercialization. He most recently served as Head of Clinical and Translational Sales at Mission Bio, where he led the field-based and inside sales organizations in a high-growth start-up environment. He spent the previous decade in executive sales and marketing positions at Exact Sciences and Novartis' Genoptix Medical Lab, leading successful campaigns to expand product pipelines, reimbursement rates and sales volumes. Karlander earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from Miami University.

"I'm excited and proud to join the Biocept team and to support our mission of improving cancer outcomes, while serving our community with COVID-19 testing," Karlander said. "I look forward to contributing to Biocept's continued expansion, especially with the advancement of CNSide, which has the potential to improve the lives of patients with metastatic cancer."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "will," "designed," "look forward to" and "potential" or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding the potential of CNSide to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system and improve the lives of patients with metastatic cancer, Biocept's growth, the achievement of commercial goals and strategic initiatives, and the ability of Biocept's molecular diagnostic assays to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our products and services may not perform as expected. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

