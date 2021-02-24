David D. Allen Named Next President Of University Of Health Sciences And Pharmacy In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis Board of Trustees has marked an important moment in the University's history with the announcement of its fifth president. David D. Allen, R.Ph., Ph.D., FASHP, FNAP, FAPhA, will serve as the University's next president, with his tenure beginning on July 1, 2021.

"Throughout my career, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, now UHSP, has always stood out as one of the premier private pharmacy institutions, and I could not be more honored or excited to lead this community," Allen shared. "The road ahead of us is paved in opportunity, and I know that, together, we can build on the University's strong history and work toward achieving our full potential."

With the announcement of Allen as its next president, UHSP takes another step forward toward its vision of becoming a transformational leader in health education and research.

"For the Board of Trustees, selecting the University's next president is among our most important responsibilities," said JoAnne Levy, J.D., vice president, Mercy Research, and chair of the UHSP Board of Trustees. "Building on a tremendous legacy, UHSP has been transforming itself, with an exciting new brand, a forward-looking strategic plan, critical research activities and expanded, leading-edge health sciences programs. The UHSP Board challenged itself to identify a leader who can help us remain rooted in our history as a premier pharmacy institution while also growing into a health sciences university where students, faculty, staff and alumni can come together to tackle our most pressing health care challenges and create healthier societies. Dr. Allen is just such a leader, and we can't wait to see all that UHSP achieves under his Presidency."

Allen comes to the University having most recently served as dean of the School of Pharmacy, professor of biomolecular sciences and executive director of and research professor in the Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Mississippi.

Allen will succeed John A. Pieper, Pharm.D., FCCP, FAPhA, FFIP, who has served as the University's president since August 1, 2010. Pieper announced his retirement in April 2020 and will continue to serve as president until June 30, 2021.

Before joining University of Mississippi as dean of pharmacy in January 2012, Allen served as founding dean of pharmacy and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Pharmacy, formerly Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Pharmacy, in Rootstown, Ohio, and associate dean of curricular affairs at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy in Amarillo, Texas. He also served as professor of physiology and pharmacology in NEOMED's College of Medicine while he was the dean of pharmacy.

Allen earned his bachelor's degree in pharmacy at the University of Kentucky, then practiced community pharmacy for several years before returning to University of Kentucky to earn his Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences. He has been licensed to practice pharmacy in five states and has been a visiting scientist in Chile, France and Switzerland as well as at the Laboratory of Neurosciences' Neurochemistry and Brain Transport Section of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute on Aging, where he also was an Intramural Research Training Award Fellow.

He has served as principal investigator or collaborator on more than 35 research projects funded by the NIH, American Heart Association, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP), the government of Chile and various pharmaceutical companies.

Allen is the author of 74 peer-reviewed articles and 46 professional publications, and he has contributed to seven books. He is also on the Editorial Board of Drug Development and

Industrial Pharmacy. He previously served on the editorial boards of Pharmacology Weekly, Life Sciences and the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education.

The recipient of dozens of leadership, teaching, research and practice awards, Allen served as the 2018-2019 president of AACP. He was designated a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in 2004, the National Academies of Practice in 2009 and the American Pharmacists Association in 2011. He is a member of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences, the Society for Neuroscience and the AACP Council of Deans, which he chaired in 2014-2015. He also chaired AACP's Biological Sciences Section and Student Services Special Interest Group.

Allen's selection as president follows a nearly year-long search process that included active participation from students, faculty, staff and alumni. The Ad Hoc Presidential Search Committee was chaired by Paul Beahm, B.S. '85, senior vice chair of the Board of Trustees.

"As an alumnus, it has been a great honor to lead the search process, and it also has been a testament to our amazing University community," Beahm said. "We were committed to creating a search process that was inclusive, transparent and reflected our institutional commitment to shared governance. At every point in the search, our students, faculty, staff and alumni stepped up to engage and provide thoughtful, enthusiastic feedback. I am incredibly proud of the process, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Allen to UHSP, and I am confident that this incredible community will make his transition quick and successful."

In the coming months, Allen will begin connecting with members of the University community in preparation for his installation as president in July 2021.

"As my journey at UHSP begins, I look forward to learning about the University and connecting with members of this special community," Allen said. "My experiences so far have already highlighted the family atmosphere of the University, and I am eager to bring together stakeholders and begin the exciting work ahead of us."

Plans for Allen's formal investiture are in development, and more information will be shared with the University community soon.

Learn more at uhsp.edu/presidentialsearch.

