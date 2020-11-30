David Coleal Named CEO Of Incora™

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incora announced today that David Coleal has been appointed group chief executive officer. Incora is built on more than 100 years of combined supply chain expertise and delivery performance. It provides a comprehensive suite of innovative supply chain management solutions - including Just-in-Time (JIT), Chemical Management Services (CMS), kitting, and 3PL / 4PL services - to aerospace and defense, as well as automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical and other industries. Incora has a global footprint with 60+ locations across 17 countries.

Effective November 30, 2020, the appointment comes at a significant time for the company as it embarks on the next phase of its growth trajectory, driven by an unrelenting focus to provide Incora's customers with leading-edge solutions for the global supply chain. Incora is dedicated to understanding customer needs and providing innovative new products, services and customized solutions that deliver on its promise of reducing complexity and increasing reliability for customers.

Coleal has more than two decades of senior leadership experience within the aerospace and defense sectors, including serving as president of Bombardier Aviation and executive vice president at Spirit AeroSystems. Coleal has broad experience in aircraft design, development, certification, operations and customer service across business aviation, commercial and defense markets. This depth and breadth of experience will bring greater solution insight and value creation for Incora customers.

David Coleal commented: "I am very proud and excited to lead the talented team at Incora. This merger of the world's leading supply chain solutions companies Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair allows us broader reach and scale to provide our customers with the most innovative and integrated solutions in the industries we serve."

About IncoraIncora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. Effective January 2021 the company will be headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, please visit incora.com.

