David Calder Rejoins Tower Arch Capital As A Principal

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital, LP ("Tower Arch"), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based lower middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that David Calder has rejoined the firm as a Principal. Mr. Calder will be responsible for sourcing, executing, and managing new and existing investments across the firm's broad portfolio.

Ryan Stratton, Partner and Co-Founder of Tower Arch said, "We are excited to have David rejoin our team, now as a senior member of the firm. David adds to our deep expertise investing in and partnering with founders and family-owned business across a broad set of industries and business stages. His experience and leadership capabilities will be an asset to our team and will also be valuable to our partners and portfolio companies."

Mr. Calder was a Vice President with Tower Arch from 2015 to 2017. He rejoins the firm from The Halifax Group, a middle-market private equity firm based in Washington, D.C., where he has worked since 2017, most recently as a Principal. In his early career, David worked at Leucadia National Corporation and in the investment banking divisions of Deutsche Bank Securities and UBS Investment Bank. In addition to a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, David received an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Asian Studies, summa cum laude, from the University of Utah.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

