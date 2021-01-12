David Best Named Chief Executive Officer And President Of Newman's Own, Inc.

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc., the food company founded by Paul Newman to give 100% of its profits to charity, announced that its Board of Directors has recently elected David Best as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Best, age 52, is a nine year veteran of the company and has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2015.

In this new role, Mr. Best will lead an expanded organization covering all Newman's Own commercial activities. In addition to the food company, he will assume responsibility for licensing operations, including the oversight of existing licensees, as well as the strategic expansion of the Newman's Own trademark to new entities.

Mr. Best is an experienced leader and brand builder in the food industry. Prior to Newman's Own, he held various marketing and leadership positions at General Mills, Atkins, Unilever, and Henry Rak Consulting Partners.

"Dave's appointment as CEO recognizes his significant contributions to date and his commitment to building an organization that strengthens the Newman's Own brand and grows revenues for Newman's Own Foundation," said Ellen Marram, Board Chair for Newman's Own, Inc.

"It is a tremendous honor to lead Newman's Own, Inc. and to help advance Paul Newman's mission of pursuing the 'common good,'" said Mr. Best. "I am committed to working with our employees and partners to drive sustainable long-term growth to support the great work of Newman's Own Foundation."

Mr. Best earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering, both from the University of Michigan.

About Newman's OwnNewman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Its product offerings include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, and snacks as well as pet food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use 100% of the royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $560 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-best-named-chief-executive-officer-and-president-of-newmans-own-inc-301205982.html

SOURCE Newman's Own, Inc.