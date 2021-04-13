Dave Fintzen (Photo: Business Wire)

JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report today announced a series of promotions in place and appointments to its senior leadership team. Helping crewmembers grow their careers is a key to JetBlue's culture and important to its continued success. Over the past 21 years, JetBlue has prioritized evolving the organization to keep business moving forward while investing in the growth and development of the dedicated people who make JetBlue a renowned company and employer.

Ursula Hurley has been promoted to head of treasury and investor relations as she adds investor relations to her responsibilities. Ursula is welcomed as the newest member of the airline's senior leadership team. Ursula began her career at JetBlue 17 years ago, and most recently held the role of VP treasurer. Ursula will continue to be responsible for debt and cash management, cash flow, fuel and interest rate hedging, strategic sourcing, and fleet strategy including aircraft and engine sourcing, while taking on JetBlue's relationship with the investor community.

"We are so excited to welcome Ursula as a well-deserved member of our senior leadership team. Ursula has demonstrated strong leadership when it comes to the airline's financial strategy, which has never been more important to our success and recovery," said Steve Priest, JetBlue's chief financial officer.

Katherine Celli has been promoted to VP project management and continuous improvement. She most recently held the role of director, continuous improvement and PMO. Her role as the centralized PMO function has proven an incredible asset to JetBlue and given the airline a new level of rigor around its strategic priorities.

"Katherine and her team are key to helping us manage large cross-functional programs and solving key structural and cost challenges. We are so grateful to Katherine and her team for always keeping us on track. Elevating the PMO directly reflects the importance we're placing on aligning department initiatives with our broader strategic goals to improve performance, drive efficiencies and quality of execution. We are looking forward to having Katherine take the reins on this new role," said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.

Dave Fintzen has been named VP northeast alliance. Dave previously held the role of VP investor relations. This new role underscores the importance the northeast alliance will play in accelerating JetBlue's recovery and enhancing the airline's ability to compete.

"Dave has been a huge asset to the implementation of our northeast alliance. In this role he will work to ensure the alliance delivers the many consumer benefits we've committed to and the financial success we believe will flow through our multi-year growth commitments," said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.

Icema Gibbs has been promoted to VP CSR and DEI.Icema previously held the role of director, corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion, and is one of JetBlue's founding crewmembers. Last year, Icema took on the added responsibilities of supporting JetBlue's Crewmember Resource Groups (CRGs) before stepping up to lead the overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy.

"Icema has been with JetBlue since before we had aircraft, and for more than two decades she has brought an unparalleled level of passion and expertise to shape how we serve our crewmembers, customers and communities," said Mike Elliott, chief people officer, JetBlue. "As we navigate through the difficult but much needed conversations on racial injustice and discrimination, Icema will help solidify our DEI efforts with measurable goals to reduce biases, break down barriers and set up new pathways to increase representation at all levels of our company."

