Dave & Buster's To Participate In 23rd Annual ICR Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (PLAY) - Get Report, ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Jenkins and Chief Financial Officer Scott Bowman plan to present at the 2021 ICR Virtual Conference on Monday January 11, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.

Access to the live webcast of the company's presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dave & Buster's investor relations website at www.daveandbusters.com along with a copy of the accompanying slides.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 139 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Scott Bowman, CFODave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.972.813.1151scott.bowman@daveandbusters.com