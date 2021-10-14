Datumcon To Showcase The Power Of Video Analytics In Transforming Businesses At Its Ai Everything X GITEX Debut

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Ai Everything x GITEX Global, Datumcon, a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) and data science company based out of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, aims to highlight the benefits of AI-enabled video analytics to governments and businesses across the region. Established in 2018, this dynamic start-up provides globally competitive AI solutions developed by the field's foremost talents to address the region's growing demand for advanced technology solutions.

With this being Datumcon's first independent participation at the event, the start-up is eager to showcase its range of AI applications across its 100 square meter stand. Under the theme ' Eyeing the Future, Seizing Opportunities,' visitors at Ai Everything will have the chance to immerse themselves in a range of Datumcon's solutions and use cases designed to empower businesses with actionable insights that drive tangible outcomes.

A key highlight will be INSIGHT AI™, the company's proprietary computer vision software. The intelligent AI-enabled video analytics solution detects and extracts objects and features from real-time and recorded video streams and images to enable swift decision making. Beyond substantially improving levels of security, the software's capabilities really stand out when it comes to automation of supervision and surveillance tasks.

At the heart of Datumcon's display is its impressive 'Command and Control Center' where it will highlight use cases that include port management, health, safety & environment (HSE), as well as law enforcement. Elevating innovation to another level will be an onsite demonstration of a 'Brain-wave Reader,' a high bandwidth brain-machine interface capable of reading a person's brainwaves and transforming them into visual representations.

Commenting on their participation, César Andrés López, Chief Executive Officer, Datumcon, said: "We are thrilled to showcase our exciting range of AI applications at our first solo presence at Ai Everything x GITEX Global. Our team is eager to engage with the event's attendees and keen to showcase how we can address their unique needs, help them generate new value, and drive their competitive advantage at a time of profound change across all industries."

Across its stand, Datumcon will also spotlight several interactive demos underlining INSIGHT AI™'s features and capabilities through real-time video streaming, demonstrating facial recognition, emotions, gender, age and pose estimation, object detection, as well as unique people counting.

Present at the stand will also be Datumcon's technology partners - SUSE, Gigabyte, Aerosmart, Axis, IDIS. To experience the many ways in which Datumcon is helping organizations ' Eye the Future and Seize Opportunities,' visit the dynamic start-up at DWTC, Hall 8, Stand B35.

About Datumcon

Datumcon (Datum Consultants) is a specialized, Gulf-based, artificial intelligence (AI) and data science company. Established in 2018, the dynamic startup brings impactful solutions to life by developing customized neural networks that cater to organizations' most complex automation requirements.

Datumcon provides globally competitive, industry-agnostic AI solutions developed by the field's foremost talents to address the region's growing demand for advanced technology solutions. Its command of deep-learning models and ability to manage complex data science projects make it the partner of choice for businesses seeking to harness the transformational capabilities of AI.

The company possesses expert knowledge in leveraging Computer Vision in the detection, monitoring, supervision, and inspection processes. As a trusted advisor to its customers, Datumcon also offers consultancy services in AI algorithms, modeling, data science, and Big Data projects.

