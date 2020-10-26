Datumate Announces Autodesk BIM 360 Integration For Improved Construction Site Visualization And Project Management

YOKNEAM, Israel, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate, developer of the DatuBIM Construction Data Analytics platform, is pleased to announce today a productivity-enhancing integration with BIM 360®, a construction management software part of Autodesk Construction Cloud ™. Seamless integration enables joint customers to stay informed about on-site construction progress and make project management decisions more easily. With the simple addition of a Partner Card, customers can view DatuBIM's continuously updated visualizations of their construction sites directly on their BIM 360 project dashboards.

DatuBIM's as-built project data capture and construction data analytics enable all stakeholders to view project progress comprehensively. By adding the DatuBIM Partner Card to BIM 360, project teams can improve project management decision making across their construction workflows, even when they are not physically present at their jobsites. The integration is easily accessible and empowers users to:

See the construction area during the planning phase to enhance design and scheduling

Leverage elevation information and contour lines for a better understanding of the terrain

Track project progress, trends, and changes occurring over time by comparing as-built site models from different dates

Identify schedule, quality, and security issues early on before they put people or the project profitability at risk

Deliver comprehensive project turnover packages with more visual data, helping owners make more informed decisions during ongoing maintenance and operations

Access site representation as Digital Terrain Model (DTM), Digital Surface Model (DSM, 2.5D), 3D Texture, and 3D Point Cloud

Contextualize project data in one place, on the BIM 360 Project Home dashboard

"The construction industry relies upon innovative technology to overcome productivity stagnation," said Jad Jarroush, Founder and CTO of Datumate. "We believe that the digital transformation of the construction industry is only possible if construction companies overcome data silos and leverage digital solutions in an orchestrated way. Autodesk Construction Cloud enables just that, and we are excited to partner with them."

With a click of the mouse, BIM 360 users can access the DatuBIM platform to run advanced analytics and overlay design plans to check for quality issues. Automated delta cross-section and delta volume calculation tools help to supervise subcontractors and manage the site remotely.

Modern project management and cross-team collaboration entail staying on top of the constant changes at the construction site. DatuBIM's as-built site captures not only come with survey-grade accuracy, but the platform also generates them in record time thanks to its unique automatic geo-referencing engine. With DatuBIM's unmatched speed, data and visuals flow quickly and comprehensively into its BIM 360 Partner Card.

"Now more than ever, construction teams need visibility into what's happening on their jobsites, even if they're working remotely," says James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "The integration with DatuBIM gives our customers rich context right in their construction management home-base in BIM 360, providing critical visibility into on-site conditions and augmenting construction teams' decision making for enhanced productivity."

About Datumate

Utilizing big data analytics, machine learning, state-of-the-art computer vision, drone, and camera technologies, Datumate Ltd offers a complete project execution management solution. DatuBIM, our collaborative, non-intrusive, end-to-end platform, delivers automated engineering data analytics within hours and allows comparisons against design plans and execution progress.

NOTE: Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Media Contact:Dr. Ursula Ron Director of Marketing ursular@datumate.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datumate-announces-autodesk-bim-360-integration-for-improved-construction-site-visualization-and-project-management-301159706.html

SOURCE Datumate