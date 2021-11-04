Datavalet Acquires SecurEdge Networks' Managed Services Division

Datavalet adds Network as a Service capabilities, while expanding its presence, expertise & clientele in the U.S.

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavalet Technologies Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of SecurEdge Networks' managed Wi-Fi business unit. Both Datavalet and SecurEdge have long supported the large-scale network needs of businesses across North America.

With the acquisition, Datavalet strengthens its portfolio of managed network services with incremental expertise and best practices. It also expands its U.S. presence with a growing team of network engineers and professionals who will continue to support day-to-day activities.

As agreed upon in the transaction, the Charlotte, NC-based SecurEdge will focus on developing its Network as a Service platform, while Datavalet will take over the delivery, management, and support of networks for all its existing and prospective customers across the U.S.

"Datavalet is a leading managed network services provider that shares our values, vision, and focus on customer experience," says SecurEdge CEO Philip Wegner. "With the Datavalet team already supporting 240 million user sessions per year, our customers' networks will be in good hands."

For SecurEdge and Datavalet customers, the acquisition means new opportunities to boost the business value of their Wi-Fi networks. Datavalet customers will now have access to SecurEdge's Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, which offers custom network subscriptions with flexible consumption options for enhanced scalability. Meanwhile, newly acquired customers from SecurEdge can now add Datavalet's software solutions to their existing Wi-Fi network - enabling them to capture Wi-Fi user data and put it to more profitable marketing and operational use. All clients will be supported by the Datavalet team.

All customers will now benefit from:

Proactive 24/7/365 monitoring and support from Datavalet's network operations center

Larger team of industry and technology certified engineers

Broader portfolio of technology and hardware vendors

Digital support in orchestrating of the Network as a Service platform

Full suite of Wi-Fi software solutions, including custom-branded Guest Wi-Fi captive portals, proximity marketing engagement, location analytics, and advanced multi-dwelling Wi-Fi capabilities

Dedicated customer experience manager support

Consistent local presence in the U.S. and extended service coverage across the U.S. and Canada

"SecurEdge is a natural partner for Datavalet, given our complementary expertise" says Datavalet CEO Daniel Forest. "Our respective clients will now benefit from more value-building network services and solutions to take business growth further, all delivered and supported by a world-class team with decades of expertise."

About Datavalet Network, LLC: Datavalet is a managed networks and SaaS provider for large and multi-location businesses. For over 24 years, it has helped clients increase customer engagement and loyalty while maximizing network performance and containing costs. It is a single responsive point of contact supporting over 10,000 customer locations across all industry sectors. Its end-to-end services meet managed branch and campus network needs, allowing customers to concentrate on their core business. www.datavalet.com

About SecurEdge Networks, LLC: SecurEdge is a Network as a Service platform that enables businesses to consume enterprise-grade networking as a utility. SecurEdge orchestrates network subscriptions including equipment, licensing, professional services, managed services, internet access, and apps—all in one platform. www.securedgenetworks.com

