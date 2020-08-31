DATAMARK Selected To Support Oklahoma's NG9-1-1 GIS Needs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has been selected by the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services for a purchasing contract to support Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Geographic Information Systems (GIS) data solutions and services for Oklahoma Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). The contract began in August 2020 and runs through August 2021.

"Our team is dedicated to ensuring easy and consistently dependable access to critical information in situations where every minute counts," said Sandy Dyre, Public Safety Expert at DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. "DATAMARK's solutions are designed to meet the data requirements for NG9-1-1 and ensure accurate emergency response location data. Our experienced team will be a true partner to the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Oklahoma PSAPs as the transition to NG9-1-1 continues."

DATAMARK's full suite of products and services are available through the contract:

DATAMARK VEP (Validate-Edit-Provision)

Strategic Planning & Implementation Services

GIS Data Readiness Assessment and Capabilities of GIS Operations & Maintenance Workflows

GIS Data Remediation & GIS Data Creation - Address Points, Road Centerlines, Emergency Service Boundaries, Provisioning Boundary and PSAP Boundary

Address Comparison and Evaluation - Parse, Normalize, Compare, Evaluate & Geocode

About DATAMARKAs trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com/.

