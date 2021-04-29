DATAMARK Selected To Support NG9-1-1 Preparedness And Completeness Needs In Wood County, Wisconsin

WOOD COUNTY, Wis., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has been selected by Wood County, Wisconsin, to provide DATAMARK Address Comparison and Evaluation (ACE) services. The ACE will compare a master address database to other sources containing address records and identify potentially missing address data. The resulting report will provide the highest level of public safety GIS data completeness and accuracy needed to support Wood County's NG9-1-1 system.

"Having a complete and accurate address database is of the utmost importance in emergency situations and when gaps in data exist, it can delay or inhibit our first responders from providing critical services," said Drew Fioranelli, Business Development Manager at DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. "Our team of experts will work with Wood County to compile an all-inclusive address database to meet the data requirements for NG9-1-1 and ensure accurate emergency response location data."

As a part of the one-year contract, the DATAMARK team will work from a master address dataset and perform a comparative analysis to other data sources, which may include parcel or utility databases, waste management records, etc. The team will verify addresses with highly accurate commercial location data.

About DATAMARK As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations - like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery - Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

Contact: Julia Covelli julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com (866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datamark-selected-to-support-ng9-1-1-preparedness-and-completeness-needs-in-wood-county-wisconsin-301280515.html

SOURCE DATAMARK