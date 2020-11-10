Datadog Releases Monitoring Features For Detecting And Debugging DNS Issues

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - Get Report, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new capabilities for monitoring DNS. These new features allow engineers to troubleshoot DNS issues that affect the performance and availability of web applications and backend microservices.

Engineers today rely on performant DNS resolution in two ways: to make their user-facing applications globally accessible on the Internet, and to facilitate communication between the backend services on which these applications are built. Thus, when DNS performance issues inevitably arise, internally or on the third-party provider side, it often leads to downstream failure that impacts the end-user experience. Datadog's DNS monitoring capabilities now allow customers to monitor key performance metrics about both internal and external DNS resolution to maintain efficient service networking and availability.

"DNS is the backbone of the Internet, so its performance has a direct effect on the bottom line of every web application," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community, Datadog. "We have built end to end DNS monitoring to provide comprehensive visibility into the health and availability of business-critical applications both for service discovery and user experience."

"Maintaining performant service communication is critical for ensuring our customers are able to best support their customers through our platform, so we needed a way to detect when DNS issues occurred - quickly and reliably," said Vicente De Luca, Principal Engineer at Zendesk. "With Datadog's new DNS monitoring solution, we can map DNS failure to poor application health, reducing our MTTR and filling a long-standing gap in our infrastructure visibility."

These new DNS monitoring capabilities extend Datadog's Network Performance Monitoring and Synthetic Monitoring capabilities by helping customers detect when poor internal DNS resolution leads to network and application issues in real time, and when external DNS resolution is affecting end-user experience due to incorrect and poorly performing resolution. Functionalities include:

Assessing the performance of all internal DNS queries, transactions, and managed services in one view

Quickly isolating servers with the highest response time or error rate to incoming requests

Tracking the resolution time and accessibility of managed domains

Identifying regional DNS outages and mismatched records

Correlating DNS queries with application performance and cross microservice communication

The DNS monitoring capabilities are now available for all Datadog customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/monitor-dns-with-datadog/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

