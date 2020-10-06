Datadog Releases Deployment Tracking To Identify When Performance Issues Are Caused By New Code Deploys

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - Get Report, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced Deployment Tracking, a new feature for Datadog APM. This feature enables engineering teams to identify when new code deployments are the root cause of performance issues.

With the rise in adoption of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, DevOps teams are increasingly using modern code deployment strategies such as Canary, Blue-Green, and Shadow deployments to test new versions with limited impact to end-users. While this agility comes with an increased risk of failure, traditional APM vendors offer hard-to-setup solutions that do not monitor these deployments in real time or the impact they have on specific endpoints. To prevent such risky visibility gaps, Datadog Deployment Tracking visualizes key performance metrics such as requests per second and error rate, identifying new error types for specific endpoints during every code deployment. This allows developers to detect and contain the impact of changes as they happen, as well as respond to incidents more quickly.

"Our customers build and ship applications with multiple types of deployment practices, increasing efficiency but often with the risk of impacting overall performance or introducing errors," said Renaud Boutet, Vice President of Product, Datadog. "Deployment Tracking will visualize and compare key data related to various version deployments, helping our customers efficiently prevent outages related to bad code deploys, so they can rapidly iterate their applications in a more organized way."

"Our customers depend on Cvent's flexible and scalable platform for a seamless, impactful virtual event experience, which is essential in our current environment," said Brent Montague, Site Reliability Architect at Cvent. "To ensure a world-class experience for all users, we lean on Deployment Tracking within Datadog APM, which easily pinpoints new errors down to specific endpoints, improving our MTTR and allowing for continuous shipping of features and fixes to our customers. By leveraging Datadog's Deployment Tracking, our engineering teams can adopt Canary deployments with confidence."

Datadog Deployment Tracking is available for all languages supported by Datadog APM and works in both containerized and non-containerized environments. Deployment Tracking extends existing APM capabilities by using a unified version tag to analyze recent deployments. Functionalities include:

Easily comparing performance between versions: quickly identifying bad deployments by comparing high-level performance and error data between releases.

Ensuring efficiency of targeted fixes: viewing granular performance data down to a single endpoint to ensure a hotfix is actually resolving the issue.

Starting troubleshooting in one-click: leveraging seamless correlation between version performance metrics and the associated hosts, traces, logs, code profiles, and processes to detect the root-cause faster.

Deployment Tracking is now available for all Datadog APM customers. For more information, please visit: https://docs.datadoghq.com/tracing/deployment_tracking/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005843/en/