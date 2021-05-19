Datadog Announces Support For Application Monitoring With AWS App Runner

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (DDOG) - Get Report, a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced support for application monitoring with AWS App Runner, joining Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Launch Partner for the new fully managed service. This new functionality will help engineering and product teams scale, deploy, and monitor their apps without the burden of managing their own infrastructure.

AWS App Runner is a purpose-built container application service that enables customers to build and run containerized web applications and APIs with no prior container or infrastructure experience required. Customers can simply provide their source code, container image, or deployment pipeline and AWS App Runner will build and deploy the application, automatically handling the load balancing, encryption, and scaling needed.

The Datadog integration with AWS App Runner allows customers to comprehensively monitor their applications managed by AWS App Runner to:

Identify errors: track the success rate of requests to detect issues in code leading to errors.

track the success rate of requests to detect issues in code leading to errors. Ensure adequate resourcing: get visibility into applications with under or over-provisioned compute and memory.

get visibility into applications with under or over-provisioned compute and memory. Know when to scale up or down: understand application latency to set the right autoscaling rules.

understand application latency to set the right autoscaling rules. Ensure security:observe and analyze all AWS App Runner API activity.

"At Datadog, we're focused on helping customers monitor their applications wherever and however they run," says Ilan Rabinovitch, Senior Vice President, Product and Community at Datadog. "Using AWS App Runner, customers can now more easily deploy and scale their web applications from a container image or source code repository. With our new integration, customers can monitor their AWS App Runner metrics, logs, and events to troubleshoot issues faster, and determine the best resource and scaling settings for their app."

"We are pleased to see Datadog integrating its monitoring capabilities with AWS App Runner at launch," says Fernando Zandona, General Manager, Serverless Containers at AWS. "By removing the need to manage and configure infrastructure, AWS App Runner makes it easy for teams to build, deploy, and run modern web applications in just a few minutes. We are pleased that developers can use Datadog's observability platform to better track application performance and debug issues more quickly using AWS App Runner."

Customers can start monitoring AWS App Runner by following the steps in Datadog's documentation: https://docs.datadoghq.com/integrations/amazon_app_runner/

For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/aws-app-runner-monitoring/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

