Datadog Announces ServiceNow Service Graph Connector

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - Get Report, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow® Service Graph Connector Program, a new designation within the Technology Partner Program, and released a Service Graph Connector for Datadog. This two-way integration allows joint Datadog and ServiceNow customers to better manage the health of digital services.

Datadog Service Graph Connector enhances IT operation's ability to monitor and resolve digital service issues by adding critical observability and infrastructure data into the Service Graph, enabling customers to:

Better understand the business context of resources or services being monitored in Datadog

Gain improved visibility into applications, services, and their relationship with the underlying infrastructure that powers them in the Service Graph and CMDB

Datadog's platform provides customers with visibility into the health and performance of their entire infrastructure. With the Service Graph Connector, customers can now leverage information from the ServiceNow Service Graph and CMDB in Datadog for better notifications with actionable context included when an alert triggers. Additionally, customers can leverage the ServiceNow Service Graph and CMDB for better IT operations. By relying on Datadog as a discovery mechanism for their cloud resources, customers can ensure their CMDB has near real-time results.

"ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses," said Jeff Hausman, vice president and general manager of IT Operations Management, Security, and CMDB, ServiceNow. "We are pleased to have a Service Graph Connector for Datadog so that our joint customers can leverage Datadog's Monitoring and Security Platform with ServiceNow Service Graph and CMDB to make their digital services highly performing and always available."

"ServiceNow customers rely on their CMDB as a mechanism to keep track of all of their resources and configuration changes," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President of Product and Community, Datadog. "Datadog's leading cloud monitoring platform and new connector will bring their CMDB into the cloud age by automatically discovering and adding in cloud resources as configuration items."

The new Service Graph Connector for Datadog can be downloaded from the ServiceNow Store and configured on the Datadog ServiceNow integration tile. Information on configuration can be found here.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

