Datacor Announces Acquisition Of Chemstations, A Market Leader In Process Simulation Software

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software, announced the acquisition of Chemstations, a company that provides process simulation software called CHEMCAD. Used by chemical engineers to design, test and optimize chemical processes, this purchase expands Datacor's offerings and aligns with Datacor's strategy of providing industry-specific software for each employee of a process manufacturer.

With hundreds of applications adaptable to multiple industries, innovative companies have entrusted their process simulation needs to Chemstations with CHEMCAD since 1988. Broadening the capabilities of chemical engineers everywhere with enhanced process simulation software, CHEMCAD is designed to drive productivity, accomplish day-to-day tasks, and tackle the toughest chemical process models.

"Chemstations has built a phenomenal product and forged excellent customer relationships by focusing on the unique needs of chemical engineers," says Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "We are very pleased to welcome Chemstations to the Datacor family of companies and look forward to continuing to invest in the company and CHEMCAD."

"We are excited to partner with Datacor to continue building our legacy and supporting our customers," says Steve Brown, CEO of Chemstations." As we look towards the future, we know that Datacor shares our vision of continuing to grow the product and provide maximum value to customers."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing and chemical distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize sales and better serve their customers. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

About Chemstations

Chemstations, Inc. is a worldwide leader in process simulation software, supplying the process industries and associated fields since 1988. Chemstations offers CHEMCAD, an integrated suite of intuitive chemical process engineering software, to increase the productivity and profitability of the chemical engineer's tasks. CHEMCAD is actively used by more than 800 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website ( www.chemstations.com) or call 800-CHEMCAD (243-6223).

