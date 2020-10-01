DataBank Achieves VMware Principal Partner Cloud Verified Status

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services announces that it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified designation. DataBank is one of 60 cloud partners worldwide to achieve this status, and is named as a Principal Partner on VMware's Partner Connect.

With DataBank, customers have access to the full set of flexible and interoperable capabilities of VMware's Cloud Infrastructure. The security, scalability, and cost optimization of the VMware Cloud Infrastructure, combined with DataBank's secure on-ramp to multiple public cloud availability zones allow customers to manage entire app suites and cloud workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

"DataBank's achievement of VMware Cloud Verification is a significant accomplishment," remarks Vlad Friedman, Chief Technology Officer, at DataBank. "Being amongst the top 2% of VMware Global Cloud Partners allows us to offer customers confidence in security and interoperability when migrating to the cloud. Our partnership with VMware allows DataBank to combine our VMware-based cloud platform with co-location, managed services, compliance (up to 80% of controls for FedRAMP, HIPAA/HITECH, and PCI-DSS) and a purpose-built portal to provide the ultimate in Private Cloud."

Built for applications with the most complex network, security, scalability, storage, and compliance needs, DataBank enables an IT infrastructure strategy that can adapt no matter how your business or the world evolves. That's what the company calls Data Center Evolved.™

"VMware is pleased to recognize DataBank with Principal-level status in the Cloud Provider Path within VMware Partner Connect. Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, Senior Director Americas, Cloud Provider Business for VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We value our relationship with DataBank and are committed to helping them deepen their capabilities and grow our partnership."

As a Principal-level partner, VMware recognizes DataBank has the capability to help customers identify and implement the ideal VMware solutions, as evidenced by the achievement of at least one Solution Competency. Principal-level partners are the top tier of partners in VMware Partner Connect; with this distinction, DataBank has demonstrated a broad range of expertise and the ability to serve their customers' needs.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers' greatest IT needs and priorities, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice, and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

About DataBankDataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

Note: *VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. The use of the term "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between VMware and any other company.

