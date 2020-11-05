DATA443's LEADING DATA TRANSPORT PRODUCT, DATAEXPRESS®, RELEASES 2FA INTEGRATION WITH GOOGLE AUTHENTICATOR

Addresses Market Need for Two Factor Authentication Services - Already Deployed and Active Within Commercial Customer Environments

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443" or the "Company") (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the official release of another substantial enhancement for its flagship data transfer, transformation and delivery product, DataExpress ® - which powers numerous Fortune 50 clients and will be available shortly in a SaaS format.

What it is:

DataExpress ® Secure Managed File Transfer provides a broad capability of services to securely move data intra and inter company.

Enhancement satisfies the request from a leading credit card aggregator, and long-term user of DataExpress ®, for a Two Factor Authentication solution for their web-based customers to conform to upgraded security mandates.

Product enhancement designed as add-on commercial option to existing product line - bolts onto existing platform to minimize risk to ongoing operations.

Leverages the leading Google Authenticator platform, a software-based authenticator by Google that implements two-step verification services using the Time-based One-time Password Algorithm and HMAC-based One-time Password algorithm.

Why it matters:

Data movement continues to grow exponentially, as does security risks associated with data on the move and denial of service hacks on HTTP/S services.

Ensuring that we satisfy our customers' requirements has always been paramount in our roadmap.

Demonstrates our continued agility in product development and enhancement to ensure DataExpress ® remains relevant in an ever-evolving market.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, "We continue to develop leading solutions for our clients and leverage leading technologies to support their needs. Our global clients have high expectations of our products, people, and our overall solutions - and we continue to deliver them. Our DataExpress ® solution coupled with the leading Google Authentication technology, together delivers a fulfilled security requirement to our clients. Our development, QA and support teams did a fantastic job delivering the solution and we appreciate the support of the client throughout the efforts to bring the solution to market.""We will continue to enhance the DataExpress ® product line, with more exciting announcements to follow shortly. This product is critical to our pillar strategy in our product roadmap and is a prime example of being able to provide state of the art solutions to our very large and growing customer base for All Things Data Security™." concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the de facto industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security™, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC ™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) DATAEXPRESS ®, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (iii) ArcMail ™, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iv) ClassiDocs ® the Company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; (v) ClassiDocs ™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (vi) Data443 ® Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs ™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests - removal request - with inventory by ClassiDocs ™; (vii) Resilient Access ™, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others; viii) Data443 ™ Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (ix) the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; (x) FileFacets™, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; and (xi) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users and over 400,000 downloads it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

