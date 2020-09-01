Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. Engages Maxim Group LLC To Assist With Its Growth Strategy And Goal To Up-list To A National Exchange

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443" or the "Company") (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community and with its aspiration to up-list to a national exchange. Data443 is looking to list on a national exchange in order to gain exposure to the broad and developed investor base of the major capital markets. The Company believes that an up-listing could enhance its visibility in the marketplace, increase the liquidity of their stock, and build long term shareholder value.

The timing/viability of any up-list process is contingent upon a multitude of factors, including but not limited to: (i) Data443's future gross and net revenues, (ii) its future market capitalization and (iii) overall general market conditions.

The Company looks forward to continuing to keep its shareholders apprised of its progress as it moves into this next phase in the Company's growth trajectory.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com .

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is the industry leader in Data Privacy Solutions for All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC ™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail ™, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs ™, the Company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs ™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 ™ Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs ™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests - removal request - with inventory by ClassiDocs ™; (vi) Data443 ™ Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (vii) DATAEXPRESS ®, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (viii) FileFacets ®, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptop; (ix) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; and (x) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Investor Relations Contact: Matthew Abenante ir@data443.com 919.858.6542