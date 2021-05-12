DATA443 ANNOUNCES RANSOMWARE RECOVERY ENHANCED PRODUCT BUNDLE FOR BUSINESS

Don't U nderestimate the P ower of the DarkSide

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . ("Data443" or the "Company") (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced an enhanced product bundle for businesses of all sizes to meet the growing risks of ransomware and virus infections affecting every sector of business and government.

This year, the Company released its unique and game-changing Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager™- the only product for the enterprise that both protects sensitive data from ransomware and recovers the device on which it is operating. As attacks continue to proliferate in speed, cost, and impact, the Company has released a new product bundle that leverages the award-winning Data Identification Manager (formerly ClassiDocs ™) and the long-running leader in secure content distribution - Data443 Sensitive Content Manager™ - (formerly ARALOC ™).

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Only IT Vendor to have a full suite that protects, recovers data AND the machine

Drastically limits collateral damage on the network

Mitigates the risk of any extortion attempts of stolen data

Ensures greater privacy compliance and enforcement with more robust policy management

Identification of all data types, then select protection of assets in a rapid fashion

WHY IT MATTERS:

Attacks, infections, and data extortion rates continue to grow in sophistication, cost, and frequency

Time to Recovery (ToR) increases significantly - directly impacting business continuity

Business insurance costs are soaring as a direct result of cybersecurity breaches, in many cases unavailable to many businesses

Crucial national security assets are under continued direct risk

The sequence of operations enabled by Data443's product line are consistent with effective measures to stymie ransomware infections AND devalue any extortion demands if data does get exfiltrated from the company networks, no matter the method.

The following products are bundled together at a starting price of $69/user: (discounts apply for bulk purchases)

Data443 Data Identification Manager ™ is deployed to analyze, classify and report on sensitive data on any network servers, laptops or desktops, cloud or data sticks.

Data443 Sensitive Content Manager ™ is deployed to consume, encrypt and otherwise secure content that is above any threshold the administrator sets, the data may reside within the company networks, 100% encrypted.

Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager ™ is deployed to all servers, workstations, laptops and desktops and prepares the machine in the event of an infection. This involves proprietary and patent pending techniques - including data shapshots, protected drive locations and other administrator defined parameters. It is also able to be managed by Data Identification Manager for protection of identified data.

Jason Remillard, Data443's founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These three products work in concert - one to find the data, one to encrypt the data, and one to recover the data. The icing on top - is we also recover the device, thus enabling the business worker to be back in action with a simple reboot, clean, infection-free and a computer that is not spreading infections and working through the network."

"Ransomware doesn't have to be a liquidation event for a business. It doesn't have to hurt people in a hospital. And it doesn't have to affect your children in the schools or our people in service. We offer the most rounded capability immediately available, in a proven, effective and simple to deploy model that most organizations of any size can deploy quickly from our cloud services infrastructure. Building on our experience with the world's largest payment providers, over 60,000 privacy clients, 400,000 user experience publishers - we are pleased to offer this timely and highly effective product bundle to the marketplace. While spoken almost 40-years ago, the movie quote is even more true today; Don't underestimate the power of the DarkSide."

