Data Storage Corporation Announces The Appointment Of Industry Veteran Joseph Lupo As Director, Service Delivery

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTC: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced the promotion of Joseph Lupo to Director, Service Delivery, where he will be responsible for overseeing the Company's Service Delivery Team.

Mr. Lupo brings more than fifteen years of industry experience to DSC. His responsibilities will include managing the Service Delivery Team, as well as hiring and integrating new employees and sub-contractors to support the Company's growth. Mr. Lupo graduated from the Chubb Institute of Technology with specialization in Network Engineering and Data Communication. He joined ABC Services in 2005 as a Field Service Technician, where he helped support the growth of the Network Engineering Team and was later promoted to Network Team Lead. Among his accomplishments, he led data center build outs for the Company and new client onboardings. Following the merger of ABC Services with Data Storage Corporation in 2017, he excelled as a Network Solution Specialist and lead Project Manager, guiding clients through a smooth migration to the Company's cloud services.

Thomas Kempster, the Company's Executive Vice President commented, "We believe Joe's leadership ability and constant drive to improve client experience and satisfaction makes him the ideal choice to lead the Service Delivery Team. I am delighted to welcome Joe into this new role as we seek to expand our customer base and broaden our geographic footprint, all while maintaining or improving our industry-leading client retention of 95% and customer satisfaction rate of 97%."

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

