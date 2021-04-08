Data Shows Missed Medical Appointments Due To COVID-19 Have People Worried About Their Health

Fifty-five percent of PatientPop survey respondents have missed or canceled a healthcare appointment due to the pandemic, and 45.5 percent worry about unchecked health concerns

The survey calls attention to the urgent need for private healthcare practices to proactively re-engage patients in their healthcare and encourages appointment scheduling to address concerns related to a delay in care during the pandemic.

Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they have missed or canceled a healthcare appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the respondents who have missed a scheduled appointment, nearly 27 percent plan to reschedule but have not done so yet.

In addition, a notable percentage of patients (45.5 percent) said they worry about having health issues that have gone unchecked during the pandemic.

"The report findings indicate this is a good time for private practices to reach out to patients, schedule appointments, and bring them back into the office with safety protocols," said Luke Kervin, PatientPop Co-founder, and Co-CEO. "The gaps in care due to COVID-19 are clear, as are the opportunities to remedy that."

"Patients need more communication from their providers now, to help reduce any hesitation about how practices are keeping them safe when attending an appointment. Along with that information, patients want convenient ways to make appointments online, receive appointment confirmations and reminders, register and check-in online for appointments, and schedule follow-up care."

For healthcare practices, the survey data reinforces that clear, repeated communication and outreach to patients are necessary. Respondents said they want to receive emails, text messages, and phone calls from their providers to schedule appointments now. Patients also expect to see continually updated COVID-19 safety protocol information on their provider's website and online profiles.

PatientPop delivers practice growth solutions that help practices increase patient appointment volume and deliver an exceptional patient experience. Recent platform enhancements and the launch of PatientPop Pro enable practices to send broadcast and one-to-one text messages, reduce paperwork with digital registration, and deliver high-quality virtual care when needed, with an integrated telehealth solution.

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth, with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

PatientPop surveyed 802 patients across the nation on March 26, 2021, using the SurveyMonkey Audience program. Respondents were 51.5 percent female and 48.4 percent male, with full-census age balancing across four age segments, ages 18 and older. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percent.

