Data Science Impacting The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2020 Report Featuring Atomwise, BERG AI, Cyclica, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, Lantern Pharma, Nference, Recursion Pharma

Data science and AI have the potential to transform drug discovery in terms of costs, speed and efficiency. With the explosion in biomedical data, data sharing and analysis platforms have surged. AI technologies are moving to the next phase of advancements, and when combined with other emerging tech areas, AI is expected to witness a full-fledged adoption by pharma and biotech companies in the next 4-5 years

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives1.1 The Strategic Imperative 81.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Data Science in Drug Discovery Industry1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Research Methodology 2.0 Need for AI/Data Science in Drug Discovery2.1 Role of Big Data and AI in Drug Discovery2.2 Advantages of Data Science Augmentation in Drug Discovery2.3 Improvement in KPIs using AI/Big Data in Drug Discovery2.4 Areas of Focus Using AI and Big Data in Drug Discovery2.5 Challenges in Leveraging Big Data and AI In Drug Discovery 3.0 Data Sciences in Drug Discovery-Technology Landscape & Trends3.1 Data Science- Technology Architecture in Drug Discovery3.2 Applications of AI In Drug Discovery3.3 Emerging Technology Trends in Data Science Technologies in Drug Discovery3.4 AI In Drug Discovery - Tech Convergence Areas to Explore 4.0 Industry Landscape & Stakeholder Ecosystem4.1 Evolving Landscape with Rise in Industry Partnerships and Investments4.2 Ecosystem of Pharma and AI Companies for Drug Discovery4.3 Key Technology Management Strategies4.4 Highlights of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery Partnerships4.5 Highlights of Big Pharma Engagement & Investments in AI Drug Discovery4.6 Scaling up Long Term Research Partnerships and JVs4.7 Strengthen Market Position with Acquisitions and Licensing4.8 Accelerate Large Scale Data Sharing via Consortia 5.0 Companies to Action5.1 Atomwise5.2 Exscientia5.3 Insilico Medicine5.4 BERG AI5.5 Lantern Pharma5.6 Cyclica5.7 Recursion Pharma5.8 nference 6.0 Impact of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery by Disease Applications6.1 Disease Focus Areas for AI-enabled Drug Discovery6.2 Applications of AI and Big Data in Oncology Precision Medicine6.3 Strategic Imperatives for AI-Enabled Oncology Precision Medicine6.4 Applications in Neurology/Neurodegenerative Disorders6.5 Strategic Imperatives for AI-Enabled Drug Discovery for Neurological/Neurodegenerative Diseases6.6 Applications in Infectious Diseases/COVID-19 Drug Discovery and Repurposing6.7 Strategic Imperatives for AI-Enabled Drug Discovery for Infectious Diseases/SARS-CoV-26.8 Accelerating COVID-19 Drug Discovery with AI and Data Science6.9 Applications in Orphan Diseases 7.0 Growth opportunities7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Drug Repurposing Using AI and Big Data7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Lead Optimization Using AI - Drug Property and Bioactivity Prediction7.3 Growth opportunity 3: Use of AI for Drug Property and Bioactivity Prediction Could Potentially Reduce Number of Failures in Clinical Development7.4 Growth opportunity 4: Identify novel candidates and De novo drug synthesis using AI 8.0 IP Analysis8.1 IP Overview of AI-Enabled Drug Discovery8.2 Top Pharmaceutical/Biotech Patent Holders 9.0 Appendix9.1 Types of AI algorithms 10.0 Key Contacts 11.0 Next stepsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/353fsd

