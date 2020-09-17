Data Recognition Corporation Announces Partnership With ProctorU For TABE Remote Testing

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) today announced a new partnership with ProctorU ® to provide additional remote online testing and proctoring service options for the Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE ®).

"Providing our adult education clients with the ability to remotely administer TABE online exams has never been more important," said Marcus Ripp, DRC's Product Director for Adult Assessments. "ProctorU is a fantastic third-party proctoring service that allows testing centers to quickly and securely administer TABE 11&12 to students who need to test from home or another remote location."

As a secure online platform, ProctorU maintains the highest level of exam security and integrity for high-stakes programs like TABE. In addition to offering the largest certified proctor workforce in the world, ProctorU provides test scheduling, administration, and reporting services in one convenient tool, along with free exam-related technical support and guaranteed 99.9% uptime.

"ProctorU, as a third-party proctoring service, gives learners the flexibility to take TABE from home around their schedule, and gives adult education programs confidence in a secure testing environment and accurate results," said Sheryl Hart, Arizona's State Director of Adult Education. "By using professional test proctors to remotely administer and monitor TABE online exams, it also can save valuable time for our state's testing center staff."

Remote testing and proctoring are now available for TABE 11&12 Online and CLAS-E Online. To learn more, visit www.tabetest.com.

About Data Recognition Corporation

For over 40 years, DRC has developed and delivered large-scale, high-stakes testing programs for the education market, including for adult learners. DRC is a full-service assessment and information management company with 730 full-time employees in 14 locations around the country. DRC publishes the Tests of Adult Basic Education (TABE ®), the DRC BEACON online interim assessments, the TerraNova® national achievement assessments, the LAS Links ® language proficiency assessments, and the TASC Test Assessing Secondary Completion™. For more information, visit www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

