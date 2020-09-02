Data Masons Sponsors DynamicsCon 2020 For Debut Event

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Masons, a cloud-based solution that manages data transformation and integration into ERP platforms and other business systems, is pleased to announce the silver sponsorship of DynamicsCon 2020 being held Sept. 9-10, 2020. The two-day conference is hosted by Dynamics User Group (DUG), started 25 years ago in Denmark, which has a long history and 186,000+ members. DUG is a not-for-profit group that aims to offer the Microsoft Dynamics community no-fee events for users to engage with one another.

DynamicsCon, themed after Comic-Con, will center around four Dynamics product tracks: Finance & Operations, Business Central, Customer Engagement, and Power Platform. Attendees can experience education sessions, live Q&A, and speakers chosen from 231 submissions from around the world that collected 11,000 votes.

"We are very excited that we can be a part of this learning community that has come together virtually in response to the current restrictions of in-person conferences. We are even more pleased that all proceeds, after expenses are paid, will be donated to a COVID-19 relief effort," explains Molly Kelly, VP of Operations at Data Masons.

All content from the event will be posted on DUG's YouTube channel and available to anyone who registers, without having to pay a fee to access the videos. For more information about the event and to view the agenda, visit https://www.datamasons.com/events.

Since 1996, Data Masons has been delivering on its EDI Made Simple® promise by providing a cloud-based and on-premise EDI platform that integrates any partner or external system into ERP platforms with zero ERP customizations. Data Masons is the leading EDI solution provider for companies using Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics AX, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, Acumatica, Macola, and SAP. Data Masons EDI's product flexibility and Data Masons' expert service options have made it the ideal partner to deliver high-performance business-document integration. Data Masons is a privately held company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA, with international offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Sydney, Australia.

