Data Lakes Markets, 2027 - Market Timelines & Technology Roadmaps & Market And Product Life Cycle Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Lakes Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Solutions (Data Discovery, Data Integration and Management), Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Data Lakes Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as solutions and services. Further solutions are segmented into data discovery, data integration and management, data lake analytics and data visualization. Services segment includes managed services and professional services.The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Data Lakes Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field.

This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.Major players in Data Lakes Market Capegemini, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Hitachi, SAS Institute, EMC Corporation, Zaloni, Cloudera, Teradata, Atos, AWS, IBM, Temenos, Informatica, Zaloni, Koverse, HPE, Cazena, Infoworks.io, Snowflake, Dremio, TCS and Exacaster among others. Key Topics Covered: 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2. INTRODUCTION2.1. Key Takeaways2.2. Report Description2.3. Market Scope & Definition2.4. Stakeholders2.5. Research Methodology 3. MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Industry Segmentation3.2. Market Trends Analysis3.3. Major Funding & Investments3.4. Market Dynamics3.5. Value Chain Analysis3.6. Pricing Analysis 4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DATA LAKES MARKET4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Component4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Mode4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Business Function4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Vertical4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region 5. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY COMPONENT5.1. Introduction5.2. Solutions5.2.1. Data Discovery5.2.2. Data Integration and Management5.2.3. Data Lake Analytics5.2.4. Data Visualization5.3. Services5.3.1. Managed Services5.3.2. Professional Services5.3.2.1. Consulting5.3.2.2. Support and Maintenance5.3.2.3. System Integration and Deployment 6. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE6.1. Introduction6.2. On-premises6.3. Cloud 7. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE7.1. Introduction7.2. SME's7.3. Large Enterprises 8. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION8.1. Introduction8.2. Marketing8.3. Sales8.4. Operations8.5. Finance8.6. Human Resources 9. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY VERTICAL9.1. Introduction9.2. BFSI9.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences9.4. Manufacturing9.5. IT & Telecom9.6. Retail and eCommerce9.7. Energy & Utilities9.8. Media and Entertainment9.9. Government9.10. Others 10. DATA LAKES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY10.1. Introduction10.2. North America10.2.1. U.S.10.2.2. Canada10.3. Europe10.3.1. Germany10.3.2. U.K.10.3.3. France10.3.4. Rest of Europe10.4. Asia Pacific10.4.1. China10.4.2. Japan10.4.3. India10.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific10.5. Rest of the World10.5.1. Middle East10.5.2. Africa10.5.3. Latin America 11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS11.1. Introduction11.2. Top Companies Ranking11.3. Market Share Analysis11.4. Recent Developments11.4.1. New Product Launch11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition 12. COMPANY PROFILES12.1. Capegemini12.2. Oracle Corporation12.3. Microsoft Corp.12.4. Hitachi12.5. SAS Institute12.6. EMC Corporation12.7. Zaloni12.8. Cloudera12.9. Teradata12.10. Atos12.11. AWS12.12. IBM12.13. Temenos12.14. Informatica12.15. Koverse12.16. HPE12.17. Cazena12.18. Infoworks.io12.19. Snowflake12.20. Dremio12.21. TCS12.22. ExacasterFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qns7xs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-lakes-markets-2027---market-timelines--technology-roadmaps--market-and-product-life-cycle-analysis-301378713.html

SOURCE Research and Markets