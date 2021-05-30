Data Journalism Pioneers Fred Vallance-Jones And David McKie Honoured With CAJ Charles Bury Award

TORONTO, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) honoured investigative data journalists, and professors, Fred Vallance-Jones and David McKie with the prestigious Charles Bury Award for their outstanding contributions to...

TORONTO, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) honoured investigative data journalists, and professors, Fred Vallance-Jones and David McKie with the prestigious Charles Bury Award for their outstanding contributions to Canadian journalism at their 2020 awards ceremony.

Vallance-Jones and McKie were recognized by the CAJ for their pioneering work in the field of computer assisted reporting/data journalism in Canada over the past several decades in both newsrooms and classrooms across the country.

"You don't have to dig too deep into the world of Canadian journalism to find the impacts that these two gentlemen have had on investigative reporting in Canada," said CAJ president Brent Jolly in his remarks at the association's award gala held earlier this evening.

"Their individual work has been groundbreaking - and they've shared that knowledge, as professors, and inspired an entire generation of young journalists to embrace data skills and techniques into their toolkits. They are both Demi-Gods of Canadian data journalism."

Vallance-Jones is an associate professor at the University of King's College, in Halifax. He is one of Canada's leading authorities on freedom of information, data journalism, and investigative journalism. Prior to joining King's, Vallance-Jones had a 23-year career as a journalist with CBC and the Hamilton Spectator, where he won many awards, including a National Newspaper Award, and was a finalist for the Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service in Journalism.

McKie is currently a data journalism trainer at Carleton University, Ryerson University, and the University of King's College. He is also the deputy managing editor of Canada's National Observer. He previously spent 26 year as an investigative producer at the CBC. This is the second time McKie has won a Bury Award. He is the only Canadian journalist ever to do so. He previously won the award in 1994 for his contributions to the CAJ's Media Magazine.

"Amidst all the doom and gloom of the pandemic, and the continued contraction of the Canadian journalism job market, the growth of data journalism in Canada is an inspiring story," said Jolly.

"Rather than framing events as episodic one-offs, data journalism has allowed journalists to provide audiences with added layers of context, and personalization, that helps facilitate a deeper exploration of issues, trends, and solutions."

This award, formerly known as the President's Award, was renamed in honour of veteran journalist and long-time CAJ board member Charles Bury, who died in February 2014. It recognizes both individuals and groups who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian journalism.

Last year's winners were journalists Jerome Turner, Jessie Winter, and Amber Bracken for protecting the public's right to know how events unfolded at Wet'suwet'en. Other former winners of the award include: the late Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi, and Journal de Montréal crime reporter Michel Auger; Radio-Canada investigative reporter Marie-Maude Denis, the Aboriginal People's Television Network, J-Source, and Massey College.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

