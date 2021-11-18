Data I/O Receives GLOBAL Technology Award For SentriX Product Creator™ Software Tool Suite

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it received a 2021 GLOBAL Technology Award in the category of...

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) - Get Data I/O Corporation Report, the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it received a 2021 GLOBAL Technology Award in the category of Programming for its SentriX Product Creator™ tool suite. The award was presented during a ceremony that took place Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 during productronica trade show in Munich, Germany.

As the IoT markets continue to expand, OEMs of all sizes need a simplified, scalable, and integrated method to define and deploy robust IoT security. SentriX Product Creator reduces the complexity inherent in defining security for mass production by an order of magnitude. It delivers pre-configured security deployment profiles for the most popular IoT use cases such as cloud onboarding, secure boot, access control, device authenticity and others. OEMs can use the provided pre-defined use cases or customize their own security profile. Secrets and credentials input product definitions using SentriX Product Creator are protected in transport and at rest.

"We are thrilled Data I/O is recognized for our innovation and contribution to the embedded and electronics manufacturing industry with the 2021 Global Technology Award for SentriX Product Creator, said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "The Global Technology Award is a testament to Data I/O's continued innovation to simplify and scale the use of IoT security from design to production for any OEM regardless of size or volume."

The GLOBAL Technology Awards have recognized the very best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries since 2005. The prestigious awards contest has been bringing together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving our industry forward. For more information, visit www.globalsmt.net/awards.

About SentriX Security Deployment as-a-Service

SentriX secures the global electronics supply chain and protects IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. Data I/O's SentriX security deployment platform provisions security objects and secrets into semiconductor devices for low volume prototyping applications and high-volume production. SentriX integrates a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant HSM into an automated programming system which enables secure provisioning of credentials into security ICs and microcontrollers in high-volume. Data I/O's PSV7000 and PSV5000 can be upgraded in the field to support security provisioning.

SentriX Product Creator is the software tool suite used by OEMs, silicon vendors and programming facilities to define and collaborate on security features provisioned on SentriX. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs two flexible security deployment models: fully customizable and SentriX GO™ pre-configured security profiles saving time, effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are secure at rest and transferred for device provisioning on the SentriX security deployment platform at a secure programming location. OEMs of any size can now securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping chips to a manufacturing line using a cost effective as-a-service model. The SentriX Product Creator is available today.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

