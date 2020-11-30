Data I/O Announces Support For Infineon OPTIGA™ TPM 2.0 On SentriX Product Creator Software Tool Suite

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices and Infineon Technologies AG have collaborated to support Infineon's OPTIGA™ TPM...

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) - Get Report, the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices and Infineon Technologies AG have collaborated to support Infineon's OPTIGA™ TPM using Data I/O's SentriX® security deployment as-a-Service. The collaboration simplifies the development and deployment of IoT security for OEMs using Data I/O's SentriX Product Creator™ software tool.

OEMs are developing IoT devices for mission critical platforms for industrial applications, connected consumer products and automotive markets. These products require the highest level of security to ensure the integrity of their platforms. Designing in hardware-based security using a TPM security controller provides robust industry standard protection. OEMs require a simple and flexible method to define identity and deploy security definitions into their embedded systems. The SentriX Product Creator tool simplifies IoT security by delivering pre-configured security deployment profiles for the most popular IoT use cases such as cloud onboarding, secure boot, access control, device authenticity and others. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs customizable but pre-configured security profiles based on the most popular features supported on the Infineon OPTIGA TPM device saving time and effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are securely transferred for device provisioning to a secure programming and distribution center. Together, Data I/O's SentriX platform and Infineon OPTIGA TPM family offer the best combination of hardware-based security robustness, design flexibility and manufacturing production ease of use available today.

"As mission critical IoT and connected car applications continue to proliferate, OEMs need a streamlined and flexible way to deploy tamper-resistant hardware-based security. We are excited to collaborate with Infineon to support the Infineon OPTIGA TPM security controller on Data I/O's SentriX platform," said Michael Tidwell, vice president of marketing and business development of Data I/O Corporation. "The SentriX security deployment service enables OEMs to provision and personalize OPTIGA TPM devices at production scale but at a chip package level prior to shipping the device to a manufacturing line. Because Data I/O provides the SentriX platform as-a-service to component distributors and programming centers, its capability is available to OEMs with low minimum order quantities but scales to very high volume."

"Our collaboration with Data I/O fits perfectly with our strategy to simplify security deployment and secured manufacturing for our customers," said Lars Wemme, Head of IoT Security at Infineon Technologies. "Infineon's OPTIGA TPM is a standards-based security controller enabling OEMs to easily design a wide range of security functions and dedicated key management capabilities into their embedded systems. The advanced security features of OPTIGA TPM combined with the ease of use offered by the SentriX Product Creator software tool suite enables OEMs to build robust security into their IoT devices quickly and easily."

About SentriX Security Deployment as-a-Service

SentriX secures the global electronics supply chain and protects IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. Data I/O's SentriX security deployment platform provisions security objects and secrets into semiconductor devices for low volume prototyping applications and high-volume production. SentriX integrates a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant HSM into an automated programming system which enables secure provisioning of credentials into security ICs and microcontrollers in high-volume.

SentriX Product Creator is the software tool suite used by OEMs, silicon vendors and programming facilities to define and collaborate on security features provisioned on SentriX. The SentriX Product Creator tool offers OEMs two flexible security deployment models: fully customizable and SentriX GO™ pre-configured security profiles saving time, effort and avoiding potential pitfalls during security deployment definition. The profile definitions completed using the SentriX Product Creator tool are secure at rest and transferred for device provisioning on the SentriX security deployment platform at a secure programming location. OEMs of any size can now securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping chips to a manufacturing line using a cost effective as-a-service model. The SentriX Product Creator is available today.

Learn more about the Data I/O SentriX at www.dataio.com/sentrix

Learn more about the Infineon OPTIGA TPM: https://www.infineon.com/tpm

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

