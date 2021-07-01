Data-Driven Go-To-Market Platform, Skai, Selects 5WPR As Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, has been named agency of record for Skai, a go-to-market engine for brands that powers market intelligence, marketing execution and...

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, has been named agency of record for Skai, a go-to-market engine for brands that powers market intelligence, marketing execution and measurement .

The client has tasked 5WPR's technology team with handling the brand's media relations strategy, including thought leadership and data driven insight opportunities. The team will build further awareness on behalf of the client through speaking programs, and awards support.

"Skai technologies collects and contextualizes insights that provide businesses the ability to come to smarter and stronger decisions," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "These data-driven connections are invaluable and we look forward to working with Skai, increasing their brand awareness, and communicating their expanded offerings."

"5W brings energy, creativity and expertise to our media relations, and helped us connect with key audiences for the get-go of working together," said Margo Kahnrose, Skai CMO. "We look at PR as a means to educating the market on how Skai can help the brands we service manage change and drive growth. 5W ensures we are in the right conversations and that our efforts have an impact."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

PR services offered to technology clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About SkaiSkai is a go-to-market engine that powers brand decisions and execution with actionable intelligence for accuracy, speed and agility in making customer connections. Skai's platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling product developers, consumer and market insights teams, brand managers and marketers to make predictions, plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, and Bain Capital Ventures.

About 5W Public Relations5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

