Data Centre Markets In The Middle East, 2020 - Key Change In Cloud Services, With Public Revenues To Double
The report provides an overview of the growth in the Cloud and Data Centres in the six Gulf States of the Middle East including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The report builds on previous Data Centre research and for the first time, it also focuses on the recent emergence of cloud services in the Middle East Region, a key new trend driving Data Centre development and potentially wider economic development.
The report also provides forecasts for Cloud revenues, Data Centre revenues, Data Centre raised floor space, and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) per annum over the 4 year period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.
The report is split into four (4) sections:
- Section One includes electricity & power in the Middle East region, with power utility costs, overall power availability, renewable power availability, subsea fibre connectivity, domestic fibre connectivity and Dark Fibre connectivity in each country.
- Section Two - includes the key Cloud and Data Centre services available in the six Gulf States including - Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
- Section Three - includes the following key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) Profiles and Profiles of key Data Centre Providers
- Section Four - includes Forecasts for the Middle East Cloud and Data Centre segments with Cloud revenue forecasts, Data Centre revenue forecasts, Data Centre raised floor space forecasts & Data Centre Customer Power forecasts per annum over the 4 year period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025, and the Key Conclusions from the report.
Market Highlights
This new report provides a unique survey of the 70 Data Centre Facilities located in the GCC countries Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE that are offered by just under 30 Data Centre Providers. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the leaders in the number of data centre facilities followed by Bahrain.
From the survey, DCP calculates that the region has almost 130,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and over 200 MW of DCCP as of the end of 2020. The new build has been announced and DCP provides forecasts for Data Centre raised floor space to grow by 25 percent over the coming four years.
The report finds that pricing for the third-party Data Centre is broadly unchanged with providers offering competitive rates in order to attract new users. When though compared with other regions in Europe or North America, the Middle East Region Data Centre Pricing remains high, with a relatively narrow range of pricing but with a Middle East price premium. But the lack of alternative Data Centre Providers results in high average price levels.
The key change in the region over the last three years has been the growth in cloud services. The introduction of cloud services is set to transform the demand for IT services in the Middle East which can now be supplied on a pay as you go basis without the need for high initial capital investment. DCP forecasts that public cloud revenues will almost double over the four-year period from the beginning of 2020.
Key Topics Covered
- Methodology
- About Data Centre Pricing (DCP)
- Executive Summary
Section One - The Middle East Cloud and Data Centre Landscape
- Introduction
- Electricity & Power in the Middle East Region
- Electricity & Power costs in the Middle East Region
- Power availability in the Middle East Region
- Renewable Power availability in the Middle East Region
- Fibre connectivity in the Middle East Region
- Subsea Cable connectivity in the Middle East Region
- Domestic fibre connectivity in the Middle East Region
- Dark fibre connectivity in the Middle East Region
Section Two - Cloud and Data Centre services by Country Market in the Middle East Region
- Introduction
- Bahrain Cloud and Data Centre services
- Kuwait Cloud and Data Centre services
- Oman Cloud and Data Centre services
- Qatar Cloud and Data Centre services
- Saudi Arabia Cloud and Data Centre services
- UAE Cloud and Data Centre services
Section Three - Profiles of the Key Cloud and Data Centre Players in the Middle East Region
- Introduction
The Key Cloud Service Provider Profiles in the Middle East Region
- Alibaba Cloud Profile (UAE)
- AWS (Amazon Web Services) Profile ( Bahrain)
- IBM Cloud Profile (UAE)
- Microsoft Azure Cloud Profile (UAE)
- Oracle Cloud Profile ( Saudi Arabia)
The Key Data Centre Provider Profiles in the Middle East Region
- Batelco Data Centre Profile ( Bahrain)
- Etisalat Data Centre Profile (UAE)
- Khazna Data Centre Profile (UAE)
- Meeza Data Centre Profile ( Qatar)
- Mobily Data Centre Profile ( Saudi Arabia)
- Moro Data Hub Profile (UAE)
- Oman Data Park Profile ( Oman)
- STC Data Centre Profile ( Saudi Arabia)
Section Four - Forecasts and Conclusions for the Middle East Cloud and Data Centre segments
- Introduction
- Forecasts for the Middle East Cloud and Data Centre Region segments
- Cloud revenue forecast - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025
- Data Centre forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025
- Data Centre revenue forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025
- Data Centre raised floor space forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025
- Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecasts - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025
- Key Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Asia Africa Europe 1
- Atheeb
- AWS
- Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority
- Batelco
- Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG)
- Communications & Information Technology Commission Saudi Arabia
- Dawiyat Integrated Telecommunications
- DE CIX
- Du
- Dubai International Finance Center
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Europe India Gateway (EIG)
- FALCON
- Fiber Optic Gulf (FOG)
- FLAG (Europe Asia)
- Global Zone
- Go Datacenter
- Gulf Bridge International (GBI)
- Gulf Data Hub
- Gulf2Africa (G2A)
- IBM
- IMEWE
- Injazat Data Systems
- Integrated Telecom
- KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science & Technology)
- Khazna
- Kuwait Institute of Scientific Research
- Kuwait Iran
- MEEZA
- Microsoft
- Microsoft Azure
- Mobily (Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications)
- Moro Data Hub
- Nuetel Communications
- Oman Data Park
- Omantel
- OMRAN/EPEG
- Ooredoo
- Oracle
- Orient Express
- Pishgaman Kavir
- Qatar Computing Resource Institute (QCRI),
- Qatar Internet Exchange Point
- Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN), t
- Qatar UAE Submarine Cable System
- Qatar University
- QI-XP
- SAP
- Saudi Electricity Company
- Saudi Energy Company
- Saudi Arabia - Sudan1 (SAS-1/2)
- SEACOM Tata TGN-Eurasia
- SeMeWe-3/4/5
- Sir Abu Nu'ayr Cable
- STC Saudi Arabia
- Subsea Cable System
- Tata TGN Gulf
- TEAMS (The East Africa Marine System)
- Transworld (TW1)
- UAE-Iran Cable (Telecommunication Infrastructure Company of Iran and Etisalat)
- UAE-IX
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
