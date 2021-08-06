Data Center Market In Systems Software Industry | $ 519 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and...

The data center market by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The data center market size is expected to reach a value of USD 519.34 billion during 2021-2025. Alphabet Inc.(US), Amazon.com Inc.(US), Cisco Systems Inc.(US), Equinix Inc.(US), Microsoft Corp.(US), NTT DATA Corp.( Japan) are some of the major market participants

Impact of COVID-19

The data center market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G will offer immense growth opportunities, cybersecurity issues are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data Center Market is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure



Power Management System



Mechanical Construction



General Construction



Security Solutions

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market Size

Data Center Market Trends

Data Center Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers as one of the prime reasons driving the Data Center Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors

