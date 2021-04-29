Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Featuring Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., And Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. | $ 12.60 Bn Growth Expected Between 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 12.60 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center market in Southeast Asia in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Data Center Market In Southeast Asia Participants:

Alphabet Inc.The company offers data centers that ensure data availability 24/7 and is scalable.

Amazon.com Inc.The company offers data centers through Amazon Web Service (AWS).

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.The company offers Ethernet and Wave (DWDM) services. These ensure simplicity, scalability, and flexibility in data storage.

Data Center Market In Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Construction



Mechanical Construction



General Construction



Security Solutions

Geography

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Rest Of South-East Asia

The data center market in Southeast Asia is driven by the increase in the application of IoT. In addition, digital transformation initiatives and efforts are expected to trigger the data center market in Southeast Asia toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

